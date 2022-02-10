Here are all the Galaxy S22 official cases from Samsung

The Galaxy S22 series is finally here, following months of rumors, leaks, speculation, and more leaks. Just like last year, there are three models to choose from: the smallest Galaxy S22, the larger Galaxy S22 Plus, and the stylus-equipped Galaxy S22 Ultra. We have hands-on with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, so check that out to know our thoughts on the new flagships.

If you’ve already purchased the base model phone, perhaps from our roundup of the best Galaxy S22 deals, you might also be interested in keeping your new expensive phone from shattering. It’s a good idea to pick up some of the best Galaxy S22 screen protectors, but in this roundup, we’ll cover all of the Galaxy S22 cases that Samsung itself is selling.

Samsung always releases a few cases alongside all of its flagship phones, and the Galaxy S22 isn’t any different. Even though there will likely be hundreds (if not thousands) of alternatives from other companies (which we’re covering in our best Galaxy S22 cases list), it’s a good idea to check out what Samsung itself offers. You can find every available option below.

Silicone Cover with Strap (Two Colors) This case has a matte finish with a navy color, and a bright orange strap that you can slide your fingers under for improved grip. It's available in White and Navy colors. Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S22 Clear Standing Cover This is pretty much your average clear silicone case, but with the added bonus of an adjustable kickstand for easy hands-free viewing. Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S22 Frame Cover (Navy) This two-piece case has a navy-colored protective frame on the sides, and two backplates (one clear, one mirrored) you can swap between. Samsung says the clear back is great for stickers, but sadly neglected to include any stickers. Buy at Samsung

LED View Cover (Black) This is a wrap-around cover for the Galaxy S22, with a small LED clock at the top-right and a slot for holding one card. Buy at Samsung

Silicone Cover (Five Colors) This soft-touch silicone case is available in five colors: black, Forest Green, Glow Red, Arctic Blue, and Butter Yellow. The red color is probably my favorite. Buy at Samsung

Clear Cover This is your basic clear plastic phone case, nothing too crazy. It doesn't add much bulk, and shows off your Galaxy S22's actual colors. Buy at Samsung

Leather Cover (Three Colors) This case is constructed from genuine leather. It's available in three colors: black, Light Gray (which is really close to white), and Forest Green. Buy at Samsung

Most of these cases are simple updates to the designs Samsung offered for the Galaxy S21 series last year, such as the Silicone Cover, LED View Cover, and so on. The S-View Flip Cover now has a small square-shaped cutout at the top right of the front display, while last year’s Galaxy S21 S-View Flip Cover had a much longer cutout that stretched to the bottom of the display. The Silicone Cover is also available in different colors compared to the same case for the Galaxy S21.

The only entirely-new addition is the Silicone Cover with Strap, available in either Navy (with an orange strap) or White (with a green strap). That design was previously only available in cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which helped grip the smaller phone, but now it’s available for the Galaxy S22 series too.