Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Cases in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the latest flagship smartphone lineup from Samsung. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most premium smartphone of the lot and the standard Galaxy S22 is catered towards an audience that wants a slightly more affordable flagship. In between sits the Galaxy S22 Plus. It’s a larger version of the Galaxy S22 for those who like bigger displays. If you’re planning to buy any of the three phones in the series for yourself, make sure to check out the best Galaxy S22 deals to get the best offers and discounts and save some extra money. It’s also wise to protect your expensive investment which is why we’ve shortlisted some of the best Galaxy S22 Plus cases in this article.

A case not only protects your phone from external damage like scratches and dents but also changes the look and feel of your smartphone. When paired with a screen protector, a case can also go a long way in protecting your display from getting shattered if and when you drop your phone, thus saving you a lot of money that you would otherwise have to spend on repairs. Here are several case options that you can take a look at across various categories. You can pick the best case for yourself depending on your style or materials of choice.

Navigate this article:

Official Cases

These are cases that are officially made by Samsung for the Galaxy S22 Plus. Since they are first-party cases, you can expect the best fitting with precise cutouts and button placements. Samsung’s official cases are generally protective and attractive and come in a wide variety of different types to choose from. They’re slightly more expensive compared to third-party options but the quality more or less justifies the price.

Samsung Silicone Case Soft and Protective This is a silicone case which means it's going to be soft to the touch and also adequately protective. If you want a nice, bright case in various colors, you can consider this one. View at Samsung

Clear Case With kickstand This is a clear case that offers a good amount of protection while showing the shiny new color on the back of the device. Also comes with a kickstand attached to the back of the case. View at Samsung

Samsung Belt Case Excellent protection This is similar to the case Samsung launched with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It has a belt attached on the rear that you can rest your hand inside to grip the phone in a better way. View at Samsung

Clear Cases

Clear cases are for those who want to show off the shiny new back of their smartphones while also adding a decent bit of protection. The Galaxy S22 Plus is available in a variety of colors and if you want people to know which variant you picked, get a clear case!

i-Blason Ares Series Clear and protrective Want to show off that new phone while also adding plenty of protection? This is exactly the case you're looking for! View at Amazon Promoted

Ringke Fusion Flexible clear case This is a thin and flexible clear case that doesn't add a lot of bulk to the phone so it isn't too protective either. Get this if you want basic protection. View at Amazon

Supcase UB Edge Pro Slim but protective This is a clear case that provides a bumper along the edges for extra protection. It doesn't add too much bulk to the phone. View at Amazon Promoted

Rugged Cases

Are you known for dropping your phone frequently? Are you scared you might end up shattering your display or denting the corners of your phone? If yes, you need to get a rugged case. Rugged cases are thick and cushiony, which is why they offer a great deal of protection for your smartphone. They can get slightly bulky depending on what kind you get, but that’s the trade-off you make for better peace of mind.

Complete protection The Unicorn Beetle Pro from Supcase offers supreme protection with its rugged back and built-in screen protector. You also get a kickstand on the back of the case. View at Amazon Promoted

Ringke Fusion X Translucent bumper Here's a rugged case that has a nice translucent design. It adds a good amount of protection but doesn't add too much bulk or make the phone very thick. View at Amazon

Ringke Onyx Thick and protective This is for those who don't mind a slightly thicker case but want great protection. It has a nice texture on the back that helps you grip the phone better. View at Amazon

Stylish Cases

This category is for those who want to add a dash of style or color to their smartphone. The Galaxy S22 comes in a variety of colors but if those don’t appeal to you, you can always get a case that changes the way your phone looks while also adding protection.

i-Blason Cosmo Series Colorful and stylish Here's a nice case with a lot of colorful elements that make it stand out from the crowd. It also offers a great deal of protection. View at Amazon Promoted

Leopard print case Stands out If you're up for power and protection hand in hand, consider going for this military fashion. Your hunt for camo cases ends here! View at Amazon

Flower case Floral pattern If you're the one with a bright and aesthetic taste, get the sunflower case! The intricate flowers would beautify the back of your phone. View at Amazon

These are some of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus across various categories and price points. Pick the one that’s best suited for you based on whether you like a thin case, a rugged case, or a clear one to show off the back.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Galaxy S22 Plus is Samsung's latest flagship smartphone and sits in between the standard Galaxy S22 and the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra. View at Samsung

Which Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus case did you like the best and which one are you getting? Let us know in the comments below!