These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus clear cases to buy in 2022

Samsung has finally unveiled its latest lineup of flagship phones — the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These phones have various technical specifications and price tags, and they are aimed at different people — so you will likely find one that suits you. One of the most important things to do after getting a new smartphone is to buy a screen protector for it. This ensures that the screen doesn’t get scratched as easily. If you plan to buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, another wise idea would be to protect it with a case. This helps dodge potential damages in case an accident happens. The great thing about cases is that there are endless styles and colors that match almost all budgets and tastes. For this reason, we have prepared for you a list of the best clear cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus.

Spigen Liquid Crystal Case Flexible This flexible case from Spigen offers protection without concealing the orignal look of your phone. It is light, has reinforced buttons, and is affordable.

ESR Metal Kickstand Case With Kickstand This scratch-resistant case comes with a kickstand that is adjustable at up to 60º. It's perfect for those who actively stream movies on their phones.

Ringke Fusion Hard Case Hard This hard case comes with raised lips to avoid scratches when putting the phone face-down. It's thin and supports Qi wireless charging.

Supcase UB Edge Pro Built in screen protection The UB Edge Pro series from Supcase comes with a clear back, as well as a built in screen protector.

Ringke Fusion-X Clear Case Shockproof This bumper case is partially rugged, bringing more protection to a clear case. It fuses chunkiness and minimalism.

Naneno Slim Fit Case Ultra-Thin This soft, flexible case is only 1.2mm thin. It's slim enough to offer some resistance without being too chunky.

If I had to choose one of these clear cases for my Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, I would personally go for the Spigen Liquid Crystal Case. It is minimalistic, thin, and affordable. This allows me to retain the original design, look, and feel of the phone — without needing to sacrifice its protection. I’m not the biggest fan of colorful accessories, so I almost always settle for simple, clear cases.

What’s so great about phone cases is that you can easily switch from one to another. They’re usually budget-friendly, and changing them isn’t really an inconvenience — to me at least. So you can get a clear case from this list for when you want to show off the phone’s original form, and you can buy other stylish ones that complement your different outfits, occasions, or moods.

Which of these clear cases are you going to buy for your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus? Let us know in the comments section below.