These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus kickstand cases to buy in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the most premium smartphones out there with a beautiful design. It uses glass for both the front as well as the back panels, which means it’s just as fragile as any other premium flagship on the market right now. You’ve already decided to pay at least $1,000 for a Galaxy S22 Plus, so we think spending a little more money to buy one of the best cases won’t break your bank. Not only will it protect your phone from accidental falls and bumps, but it’ll also give you more confidence while holding it in hand. There’s no shortage of cases on the market for the Galaxy S22 series, but we’re going to take a look at some of the best Galaxy S22 Plus kickstand cases in this article.

Kickstand cases, as you probably already know, are great for those who like to consume a lot of media content on their phones. You’ll want to do that even more on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus as it has an excellent 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic 2X AMOLED screen. We’ve made it easier for you to pick by selecting some of the best kickstand cases on the market right now. Here, take a look:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Clear Standing Cover Clear kickstand case Samsung's official clear standing case, as the name suggests, is a simple clear case that shows off the color of your phone. It also does a great job of protecting your device thanks to the TPU bumper and polycarbonate back. This particular case also has a kickstand at the back with a free stop hinge that lets you adjust and pick the best viewing angle that works for you. Buy from Samsung

Galaxy S22 Plus Protective Standing Cover Protective case with kickstand This particular case is very similar to the Clear Standing case, except this one comes with a rugged shell at the back. It offers more protection to the phone as Samsung claims it's been drop-tested to military-grade standards. This one also has a kickstand at the back, however, you only get two viewing angles -- 45 or 60-degrees -- as it doesn't have a free-stop hinge. Buy from Samsung

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Complete protection with kickstand The Unicorn Beetle Pro from Supcase is one of the best-rugged cases you can buy for the Galaxy S22 Plus. This particular case also doubles up as a great kickstand option as it comes with a built-in stand at the back. One of the best things about the Supcase UB Pro is that it also comes with a built-in screen protector to offer all-around protection to your phone. Buy from Amazon Promoted

Spigen Tough Armor case Rugged case with a kickstand Spigen's Tough Armor case is a popular pick among those who want a heavy-duty case that offers good protection. It comes with protective foams inside that adds an extra layer of shock resistance. This case also happens to have a kickstand that sits flush on the back panel when it's not in use. It offers a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection, and it's a bit on the bulkier side so keep that in mind. Buy from Amazon

ESR Metal Clear Kickstand Case Alternate best clear case The ESR Metal clear case is a great alternative to the official clear case from Samsung. This one goes easy on your wallet and comes with a kickstand too. You can use it to set up your phone in either vertical or horizontal orientation, so it's perfect for a hands-free viewing experience. This particular case is also said to be scratch-resistant, and it supports wireless charging too. Buy from Amazon

CaseBorne V Kickstand case Full body protection The CaseBourne V is a rugged case that offers full-body protection to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. It also comes with a built-in kickstand that opens up from the back of the device and lets you use your phone hands-free. This case is tested to survive up to 21ft of drops, so it's just as good as any other rugged case out there. The kickstand also sits flush on the back, so it doesn't add any additional bulk than the case itself. Buy from Amazon

Rayboen kickstand case Kickstand & Ring Holder The Rayboen kickstand case for the Galaxy S22 Plus is different from the others mainly because its kickstand doubles up as a ring holder. This means you can use it to firmly hold the phone while using it in hand. It's a 360-degree magnetic ring which means you can adjust it to your liking. This case comes in a bunch of different colors to choose from and it goes easy on your wallet too. Buy from Amazon

TUCCH Wallet case Folio Kickstand Folio cases, as you probably already know, are great for 360-degree protection of your phone. The TUCCH Wallet case is one such option to consider for the new Galaxy S22 Plus. This case also comes with pockets to store your credit cards which means you can use it as a replacement for your wallet. The TUCCH Wallet case also doubles up as a kickstand case that lets you set up your phone in multiple viewing angles for a great hands-free experience. Buy from Amazon

The SUPWall wallet case for the Galaxy S22 Plus is also a solid option to consider if you're looking to buy a kickstand case. This one, as the name suggests, doubles up as a wallet case that lets you store your credits cards or money. This one also comes with a magnetic metal with which you can also attach it to phone holders on cars. It's only available in one color, though. Buy from Amazon

Well, those are our picks for the best Galaxy S22 Plus kickstand cases you can buy in 2022. We think Samsung’s own standing cases are great options for those who are looking to buy a kickstand case. The Supcase UB Pro is a solid case to consider is it also offers all-around protection to your device with a built-in screen protector. Additionally, we’ve also a bunch of other options including the TUCCH Wallet case and the Rayboen case with a ring holder. This is an ever-evolving list so we’ll keep updating it as more manufacturers release cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus.

So which Galaxy S22 Plus kickstand case are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a comment down below. And if you didn’t like any of the kickstand cases mentioned above, then be sure to check out our collection of the best Galaxy S22 Plus cases as it has a wider selection of options to choose from. Regardless of the case you end up buying, don’t forget to check out our collection of the best Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors to keep that display nice and safe too. Also, if you haven’t placed your Galaxy S22 Plus order yet, then be sure to stop by our best Galaxy S22 deals page to see if you grab some discounts.