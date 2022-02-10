Here are all the Galaxy S22 Plus official cases from Samsung

The Galaxy S22 series has finally arrived, after months of rumors, leaks, and speculation. Just like last year, there are three models to choose from: the entry-level Galaxy S22, the larger Galaxy S22 Plus, and finally the stylus-equipped Galaxy S22 Ultra that replaces the long-running Galaxy S Note lineup. There’s a lot to get excited about, and if you’re trying to make sure your shiny new Galaxy S22 Plus (perhaps acquired from our best Galaxy S22 Plus deals roundup) won’t shatter from a short drop, you’ve come to the right place. And if you’re still deciding on whether you should make that purchase, check out our Galaxy S22 Plus Hands-On to know our thoughts on the device.

There are always hundreds (if not thousands) of third-party cases for every new Galaxy S phone, but Samsung itself also produces a few covers and cases. Picking up one of the best Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors might also be a good idea, especially if you’re not getting a case that closes over the front of the phone. We’ve listed all of Samsung’s official cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus right here.

Silicone Cover with Strap (Two Colors) This is a silicone case with a strap on the back for sliding your hand under, to improve your grip (sort of like a pop socket). It's available in Navy and White. Buy at Samsung

Clear Standing Cover This case has a clear design to show the original color of your phone, with a built-in kickstand for easier media viewing and video calls. Buy at Samsung

Frame Cover (Three colors) You can choose between two interchangeable back frames with this case (one clear, one mirrored), and it comes in three colors: Navy, Clear, and White. Buy at Samsung

LED View Cover (Two Colors) This is a cover with space for one card on the inside, and the front displays a small LED clock. It's available in Black or Light Gray. Buy at Samsung

Clear Cover This is just your standard clear phone case, which shows off your phone's original color. Nothing too wild here. Buy at Samsung

Protective Standing Cover (Two Colors) This case has a more durable design and an adjustable kickstand. In the event of a fall, the kickstand snaps off to avoid breaking. Buy at Samsung

Leather Cover (Three Colors) This case is constructed from genuine leather, and is sold in three colors: Black, Light Gray, and Forest Green. Nothing too crazy here. Buy at Samsung

S-View Flip Cover (Three Colors) This case is similar to the LED Cover, but there's a larger front cutout for an always-on clock, call notifications, and other functions. You can buy it in Black, White, and Burgundy. Buy at Samsung

Nearly all of these cases are minor revisions on the cases Samsung created for the Galaxy S21 Plus last year, such as the Silicone Cover, LED View Cover, and so on. The S-View Flip Cover now has a small square-shaped cutout at the top right of the front display, while last year’s Galaxy S21 S-View Flip Cover had a much longer cutout that stretched to the bottom of the display. The Silicone Cover is also available in different colors compared to the same case for the Galaxy S21.

The only new addition this year is the Silicone Cover with Strap, available in either Navy (with an orange strap) or White (with a green strap). That design was previously only available in cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which helped grip the smaller phone, but now it’s available for the Galaxy S22 series too.