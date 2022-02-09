Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors in 2022

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones are finally here! The new Galaxy S22 lineup offers several upgrades over the Galaxy S21 series devices from last year, including the latest flagship chipsets from Qualcomm and Samsung, better camera hardware, faster charging capabilities, and more. Like last year, the new lineup consists of three devices — the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. We recommend checking out our Galaxy S22 Plus Hands-on to know our thoughts about the device and how it fits into Samsung’s overall flagship strategy. And if you like what you read about it, you can also check out the best Galaxy S22 Plus deals and pick one up for yourself.

If you just got yourself the new ‘Plus’ variant and you’re looking to order a screen protector to keep its display safe from scratches and cracks, you’ve come to the right place. In this post, we’ve curated a list of the best Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors that you should get if you want to keep your device in pristine condition.

Best Galaxy S22 Plus Screen Protectors

Spigen NeoFlex screen protector Premium TPU screen protector The Spigen NeoFlex is a premium TPU screen protector for the Galaxy S22 Plus that comes with an easy, bubble-free application solution. Buy from Amazon

Caseology Tempered Glass Ultra thin tempered glass The Caseology tempered glass screen protector features an oleophobic coating and durable glass surface that offers a smooth feel. Buy from Amazon

Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Affordable tempered glass The Tech Armor Ballistic Glass screen protector for the Galaxy S22 Plus is an affordable option that provides an ample amount of protection without costing a fortune. Buy from Amazon

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Affordable multi-pack The Supershieldz tempered glass screen protector is the best value pick out of this lot as it comes with three screen protectors for under $10. Buy from Amazon

Magglass Tempered Glass Matte finish The Magglass tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a hassle-free applicator that will help you apply the screen protector with ease. Buy from Amazon

Nillkin Liquid Glass Easy application The Nillkin Liquid Glass is another great premium option. It comes with two curved edge tempered glass screen protectors and an accessory kit for easy application. Buy from Amazon

That rounds up our top picks for the best Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors. As you can see, the list includes options across different price points and we’re sure you’ll find something that fits your budget. No matter which option you go with, we assure you that these Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors will keep your device’s screen looking fresh in the months to come.

If you’re still not sure which screen protector to pick, I would recommend going with the Magglass tempered glass screen protector as it offers a matte, anti-glare finish. But if you’re not comfortable spending $17 on a screen protector, you can pick the Supershieldz screen protector. While it may not feel as smooth as the one from Magglass, it will surely be enough to protect your Galaxy S22 Plus’ screen during everyday use.

Once you’re done ordering a screen protector, head on over to our best Galaxy S22 Plus cases roundup for some great case recommendations. We have plenty of options, ranging from rugged cases that offer the most protection to clear cases that highlight the color of your Galaxy S22 Plus.