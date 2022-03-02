These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus stylish cases to buy in 2022

Samsung has finally released its long-awaited Galaxy S22 lineup — the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you’ve bought or plan to buy the Galaxy S22 Plus, it’s important to get a screen protector for it. Additionally, we advise you to buy a case for it, as they are proven to minimize potential damages when accidents happen. We understand that cases sometimes conceal the original design and beauty of a flagship phone. That’s precisely why we have prepared for you a list of the best stylish cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus. This way you can get both protection and a stylish look that will make everyone around you jealous.

MATEPROX Marble Slim Case Thin This fancy case is incredibly slim, offering protection and style without thickening the phone or leaving you with a thin wallet. It features a simple print that is both subtle and unique. View on Amazon

Newseego Glossy Marble Case With Kickstand This glossy case comes with a 360º rotatable back ring. This allows you to use it as a kickstand or as an anti-slip precautionary measure for your Galaxy S22 Plus. View on Amazon

OCYCLONE Clear Glitter Case Sparkly This sparkly case offers glitter on a clear, soft back. It's ultra-slim and won't block you from using a Qi wireless charger with your Galaxy S22 Plus. View on Amazon

M MYBAT PRO Shockproof Case Minimalistic This minimalistic case has a hard, clear build, featuring a palm trees print. It's solid, stylish, and has a lifetime warranty. View on Amazon

NKase Matte Shockproof Case Non-Slip This shockproof case features a dark, matte back with a butterflies print. It's enchanting and not overly sophisticated like some of the other options. View on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a relatively stylish phone as-is. However, you don’t need to sacrifice style when using a case. Our list of best stylish cases available out there right now should get you going. They could even further boost its appearance when compared to its original design. They add more character to your device, making it stand out when surrounded by a crowd holding similar phones.

Personally, if I had to choose one of them, I’d go for the i-Blason Case. It’s vibrant, classy, not too loud, and not going to leave a hole in your wallet. Regardless of my taste, all of the other options are tasteful and you should be able to find one that suits your personality. You don’t even have to settle for one — you could buy several that match each of your moods, occasions, and outfits. That’s the beauty of cases — you can easily switch them around, and they usually don’t cost much, relatively speaking.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is the mid flagship for 2022, bringing over top of the line performance, display and camera capabilities in a larger housing for those that need to do more. Buy from Samsung.com

Which of these stylish cases are you going to buy to protect your brand new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus? Let us know in the comments section below.