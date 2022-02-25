These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus thin cases to buy in 2022

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 lineup is made up of three great phones, and smack in the middle of the series is the Galaxy S22 Plus. Starting at $999 and featuring some very high-performance specs, this is a great phone, but it’s also an expensive one. That kind of investment is worth protecting, but many of us don’t want a bulky case that makes it awkward to put the phone in our pocket and walk around with it. If that describes you, we’ve rounded up the best thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

If you’re looking for cool extra features, extra rugged protection, or something else, you may not find that with these thin cases, but we do have a general list of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. This list is focused on the cases that give you protection without making it hard to use your phone with one hand. They also won’t make it feel like you’re putting a brick in your pocket when you put the phone away.

Poetic Lumos Case Clear protection For those that want their phone's design to shine through the case, a clear case like this one is the way to go. It's got all the protection you need and cutouts for the buttons and ports. See at Amazon

Supcase UB Edge Pro Tough protection Despite being thin, this case offers a strong bumper to protect your phone from drops. Plus, it includes a front cover, too. See at Amazon Promoted

Samsung Silicone Cover Official silicone case The official silicone case from Samsug has a thin profile and comes in five color options, including red, black, green, blue, and yellow, so you can change your phone's look. See at Samsung

i-Blason Cosmo Series Case Stylish look This case offers both front and rear protection and it comes in stylish designs if you want something that stands out. See at Amazon Promoted

Otterbox Symmetry Series Case Colorful and tough This thin case is made from rubber and plastic so it's easy to install and offers tough protection. It has an antimicrobial coating and comes in three color options. See at Otterbox

Samsung Clear Standing Cover Add a kickstand This a clear and thin case for the most part and it gives you basic protection. It includes a kickstand so you can prop up the phone to watch videos. It adds a bit of extra thickness, but it should still fit in your pocket easily. See at Samsung

Dakorie Galaxy S22 Plus Case Stylish pattern This Dakorie Case comes with a beatiful marble-like pink design on the back and offers sollid all-around protection for your Galaxy S22 Plus. It goes especially well with the pink model of the phone, but you can try other combinations. See at Amazon

Wlxee Case for Galaxy S22+ Cover it up If you're on the opposite side of that spectrum and you want to hide the phone's design, this case comes with a couple of patterns on the back to change your Galaxy S22 Plus' look. See at Amazon

LeChivée Samsug Galaxy S22 Plus Case Reinforced corners This clear case uuses a TPU bumper and hard plastic back that let your phone's design shine through. It also has thicker bumpers around the corners to offer better drop protection. See at Amazon

And those are some of the best thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. While they’re thin, you still get a good bit of variety in terms of looks. Personally, I’d go with the Samsung Clear Standing Cover because I’d want my phone’s design to be visible, and the kickstand would be very useful to me. If you’re not a huge fan of the default colors of the Galaxy S22 Plus, though, some of these cases give it a new look and feel. But if you want some more protection, you might also want to check out the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S22 Plus since your screen might be in danger even with a case.

If you want to buy this phone, you can do it from the box below or try to look for the best deals on the Galaxy S22 Plus.