These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus wallet cases to buy in 2022

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series devices have finally started reaching early buyers in several regions worldwide. If you’re among the many who purchased the new Galaxy S22 Plus, you should invest in a screen protector and a protective case for your device to protect its display and glass back. We’ve already curated lists for the best screen protectors and best cases you can buy for the Galaxy S22 Plus, but if you’re looking for a case that doubles up as a wallet, you’ve come to the right place. In this post, we’ve curated a list of the best Galaxy S22 wallet cases available on the market right now to help you avoid the hassle of fishing through the countless listings on Amazon.

Spigen Slim Armor CS Premium hard shell wallet case The Spigen Slim Armor CS wallet case for the Galaxy S22 Plus offers a sleek design with a card slot on the back that can hold two cards. Buy from Amazon

Shieldon Leather Wallet Folio Premium leather folio The Shieldon leather wallet folio case for the Galaxy S22 Plus offers a premium leather finish and three RFID blocking card slots. Buy from Amazon

Tekcoo Leather Folio Affordable Leather Folio The Tekcoo Leather Folio for the Galaxy S22 Plus is an affordable leather folio case that offers space for up to thirteen cards, an ID card, and some spare cash. Buy from Amazon

LB Flip Wallet Case Unique design The LakiBeibi leather wallet case for the Galaxy S22 Plus features a unique design with a flip wallet on the back that has space for up to four cards and some cash. Buy from Amazon

K-max Auto-tok Affordable hard shell wallet case The K-max Auto-tok case for the Galaxy S22 Plus is a more affordable version of the Spigen Slim Armor CS with enough space to hold two cards. Buy from Amazon

Ghostek EXEC Detachable wallet The Ghostek EXEC case for the Galaxy S22 Plus features a unique design with a detachable wallet that can hold up to three cards. Buy from Amazon

Since wallet cases usually tend to be a bit bulky, I personally never use a wallet case on my phone. However, I like the flexibility that the Ghostek EXEC case offers. Its modular design provides the best of both worlds, as you can easily remove the detachable wallet for a more comfortable grip whenever you don’t need quick access to cards or cash. The Spigen Slim Armor CS would be my second pick for the same reason, as it’s not as bulky as the other folio-style wallet cases. But it only offers enough space to hold two cards, so it might not be an ideal option for some of you.

Which one of these wallet cases are you going to get for your Galaxy S22 Plus? Let us know in the comments section below. If you don’t like any of these options, you can also check out our collection of the best Galaxy S22 cases, as it includes a wider selection. Also, make sure you check out our list of the best Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors if you don’t plan on getting a folio-style case to protect that gorgeous display from scratches and dents.