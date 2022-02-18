These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 rugged cases to buy in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of 2022, with high-end specifications and premium build quality to match. Samsung even calls this one of the most durable Galaxy phones yet thanks to its aluminum frames, an IP68 certification, and the use of Corning Gorilla Glass+ on the back. While that may be true, it doesn’t make these phones indestructible. The most premium phones, as they say, are also the most fragile ones. That’s exactly why we recommend using a case for the Samsung Galaxy S22. In fact, if you have an active lifestyle or if you’re just clumsy with phones, then here’s a collection of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 rugged cases you should consider buying.

Galaxy S22 Protective Standing Cover Official Protective case This case is a part of Samsung's official case lineup for the Galaxy S22 series. According to Samsung, this case is drop-tested to military-grade standards and it'll help you keep your phone safe from damage and drops. One of the best things about this case is that it also comes with a kickstand which you can set up the phone at either 45 or 60-degrees for a comfortable viewing experience. It's available to purchase in either Navy, White, and Fresh Lavender color options. Buy from Samsung

SUPCASE UB Pro case Second best rugged option Supcase has been a reliable option for those seeking a rugged case for their phones. Their UB Pro case is made out of multilayered TPU and polycarbonate materials to offer the ultimate drop protection. The Supcase UB Pro case also comes with a kickstand that lets you set up the phone in either portrait or landscape orientation. This particular case is also thin enough to let you charge your phone wirelessly even with the case installed. Buy from Amazon Promoted

Spigen Rugged Armor case Best Slim Rugged case Spigen has a lot of great slim cases for the Galaxy S22, including a rugged option for those who want more protection than a regular case. This particular case uses soft TPU with reinforced sides and raised lips around the screen. It also has raised lips around the camera module to prevent them from touching the surface while the phone is laying flat. This slim form factor rugged case also tends to go easy on the pocket, so it's definitely worth considering. Buy from Amazon

i-Blason Ares Rugged case Clear Rugged case The i-Blason Ares case, as you can see, is a simple clear case that comes with reinformed TPU bumpers that provides protection against drops and bumps. Additionally, it also has shock-absorbent cushioned corners that make it even better. And just like many other rugged cases out there, this one also has raised lips around the display as well as the camera module to protect them from getting scratched when the phone's sitting flat on a surface. Buy from Amazon Promoted

Poetic Neon Rugged Case Alternate slim rugged case The Poetic Neon rugged case is a good option for those who are looking to buy a protective, yet slim case. This particular case, as you can see, has a thin profile that doesn't add too much bulk to the phones. It uses flexible, impact-absorbing TPE and durable polycarbonate materials and has reinforced corners. The Poetic Neon is compatible with wireless charging and it's available in a bunch of different colors to choose from. Buy from Amazon

Ringke Onyx Rugged case Best Budget pick If you're looking to buy a budget case for your new Galaxy S22 smartphone then consider checking out the Ringke Onyx rugged case. The soft shell used in this case may not provide the same level of protection as some other options mentioned in this collection, but we think it's still better than a lot of regular cases. It also features grippy sides and tiny feet on the back panel to make sure the camera modules don't touch the surface while laying flat. Buy from Amazon

Poetic Spartan Rugged case Built-in screen protector The Poetic Sparton is a heavy-duty case that offers military-grade protection for your Galaxy S22. It has a dual-layer design that features a rugged back panel with leather texture and a built-in screen protector on the front. Additionally, this case also features a kickstand that'll allow you to set up your phone in either portrait or landscape orientations. It's available in a bunch of different colors, so be sure to check it out. Buy from Amazon

Nillkin rugged case Rugged case with camera cover The Nillkin case for the Galaxy S22 is one of a kind because it comes with a camera cover. This camera cover slides in to fully cover the modules and protect them from scratches. The case also provides good overall protection to the phone too as it features a TPU frame and a polycarbonate back cover. It's available in black and blue color options and it's thin enough to support wireless charging too. Buy from Amazon

Oterkin Waterproof case Waterproof rugged case Are you looking to buy a rugged case that offers an additional layer of water resistance to your phone? Well, then check out the Oterkin waterproof case for Galaxy S22. This particular case provides all-around protection to your phone by completely sealing the body. It's an IP68 waterproof case for your phone that also comes with a built-in screen protector to protect against scratches. The Oterkin rugged case comes with a clear back panel that doesn't hide your phone's premium look. Buy from Amazon

There’s no shortage of Galaxy S22 rugged cases on the market but these are the ones that are worth considering. If we were to pick, then we think Samsung’s official protective standing case should be enough for most users. That said, the Supcase UB Pro is also a solid option to consider if you want more protection. Those who don’t want to add a lot of bulk to their phones can consider buying the Spigen Rugged Armor case. Additionally, we’ve also added a bunch of interesting cases including the ones that add an additional layer of water resistance to your Galaxy S22.

These heavy-duty cases will make sure your Galaxy S22 remains safe and protected at all times. Some of the rugged cases mentioned in this collection, as you can see, come with a built-in screen protector too. But if it doesn’t, then be sure to pick up one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors because that screen is just as fragile as the body and is susceptible to bumps and cracks. If you don’t want one of these chunky rugged cases, then you might want to check our list of the best Galaxy S22 cases that has options from across all categories.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the smallest entry in the Galaxy S22 flagship series. It offers a good mixture of reliable performance and great features packed in a premium body. Buy from Samsung

If you’re looking to buy the new Galaxy S22 smartphone, then make sure to visit our Galaxy S22 deals page to see if you can get a discount and save some money.