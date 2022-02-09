Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors in 2022

At its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022, Samsung finally lifted the covers off its latest flagship smartphone lineup. The new Galaxy S22 lineup includes three devices — the regular Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Being the cheapest one of the lot, the vanilla Galaxy S22 will surely attract a ton of buyers, even though it only offers minor improvements compared to the Galaxy S21 from last year. You can check out our Galaxy S22 Hands-On to learn more about our thoughts on the device.

If you’re one of the many people who just ordered the Galaxy S22 and are on the lookout for a screen protector for the device, you’re in luck. In this post, we’ve curated a list of the best Galaxy S22 screen protectors that you should get if you want to keep your new phone’s display looking good in the months to come.

Best Galaxy S22 Screen Protectors

Spigen NeoFlex Premium TPU screen protector The Spigen NeoFlex is a premium TPU screen protector that offers a crystal clear finish and comes with an easy, bubble-free installation solution. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Tempered Glass Smooth to the touch Unlike the NeoFlex screen protector, Spigen's Tempered Glass screen guard for the Galaxy S22 offers a smooth feel, thanks to its glass surface. It also comes with an auto-alignment installation kit. Buy from Amazon

Milomdoi Tempered Glass Affordable overall protection The Milomdoi tempered glass screen protector is an affordable option that comes with three tempered glass screen protector and two camera lens protectors. Buy from Amazon

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Another affordable pick The Supershielz tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S22 is another affordable option that includes three temepered glass screen protectors for under $10. Buy from Amazon

Magglass Screen Protector Premium screen and camera glass protector The Magglass tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S22 includes a glass screen protector, a camera guard, and an easy application tool. Buy from Amazon

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Matte finish The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector has a matte, anti-glare finish, which not only offers ample protection but also gives the display a smoother feel. Buy from Amazon

That rounds up our list of the best Galaxy S22 screen protectors available in the market right now. We’ll update this post with more options as soon as they become available, but any one of these picks should do the job just fine. Personally, I’d go with the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector as it offers a matte finish. But if you prefer a glossy screen protector, you can go with the Spigen Tempered Glass instead.

Which one of these options will you pick and why? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below. Also, check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S22 cases, if you want to add an additional layer of protection to your brand new device. We have quite a few options, ranging from rugged cases that provide maximum protection to clear cases that highlight the colors of your Galaxy S22.