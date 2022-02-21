These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 stylish cases to buy in 2022

Samsung has finally revealed its long-awaited lineup of new phones — the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you plan to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22, it would be a wise idea to get a screen protector. Another great idea would be to buy a case for it. This ensures that potential accidents aren’t as damaging to your shiny new device. Repair costs nowadays can be really high — it’s always better to be safe than sorry. What’s really awesome about cases is that you can easily switch between them. This way your phone can match different outfits, moods, and occasions. To make the selection process easier for you, we have prepared a list of the best stylish cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22. These cases will make your flagship phone look even fancier.

Esdot Colorful Painting Rugged Case Rugged This rugged case from Esdot has stylish, colorful painting printed on it. It offers decent protection while adding vibrance to the phone. View on Amazon

i-Blason Bumper Cosmo Case 360º Protection This sparkly case comes in three different patterns and includes a screen protector. View on Amazon Promoted

Seltureone Glossy Soft Glitter Marble Case Affordable There's absolutely no need to spend a fortune to rock a stylish marble case. This one's available in four different patterns to choose from. View on Amazon

Bocosy Marble Shockproof Rugged Case Enchanting This affordable shockproof case comes with an otherworldly pattern that'll leave you (and those around you) staring at it irresistibly. View on Amazon

Esdot Snow Mountain Rugged Case Mesmerizing This rugged case has a mesmerizing print on it of a mountain and a lake. It'll almost surely make you want to hike, while protecting your phone. View on Amazon

DagoRoo Flower Pattern Soft Case Minimalistic This stylish, shockproof case lacks sophistication. It's for those of you who want to add personality to their phones without overdoing it. View on Amazon

If I had to choose one of these stylish cases for my Samsung Galaxy S22, I would totally go for the Esdot Colorful Painting Rugged Case. It has a formal vibe to it, without looking too professional. It also is colorful in a balanced way, which adds vibrance to the phone. That’s not to mention that it’s relatively affordable. It has a bit of everything, and that exactly is what makes it my favorite.

Buying a new phone without a case and a screen protector can steal away its premium look and feel, especially if it’s a flagship phone. Fingerprints, scratches, and cracks will make it look worn out — even if it is still relatively new and has been freshly released. Neither cost a fortune, so price tags shouldn’t be an issue, no matter what your budget is. Official cases can be overpriced, but there are plenty of third-party alternatives that barely cost anything.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the entry-level flagship for this year's lineup. It brings over top of the line performance and camera capabilities in a form that fits various needs. View on Samsung.com

Which of these stylish cases will you be buying for your new Samsung Galaxy S22? Let us know in the comments section below.