These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 thin cases to buy in 2022

The Galaxy S22 is officially here, and just like the last year, Samsung is giving us three options to choose from. For those who prefer smaller, more pocketable phones, the Galaxy S22 is the perfect option. If you want to pick one up, do check out the best Galaxy S22 series deals. Featuring a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and capable camera hardware, the Galaxy S22 packs a powerful punch in a small package. The regular model is sleeker than the last year, measuring just 7.6mm in thickness and weighing 167g. And you probably don’t want to ruin that sleekness by putting on a thick and bulky case. Luckily, there are plenty of thin and lightweight cases out there to keep your Galaxy S22 slim and sexy while also protecting it against scratches and bumps.

Below we have rounded up the best thin cases for the Galaxy S22. From simple, clear cases to colorful and vibrant ones, our list gives you a wide variety of options to choose from.

Official silicone case Soft and thin Samsung's official silicone case is soft to the touch and safeguards your phone against scratches and bumps without adding extra bulk. View at Samsung

Official clear case With kickstand This is a clear case that offers a good amount of protection while showing the shiny new color on the back of the device. Also comes with a kickstand attached to the back of the case. View at Samsung

Official clear case Slim and protective This ultra thin case from TORRAS will fit your Galaxy S22 like a glove. The case has a multi-layer coating that keeps fingerprints and scratches at bay. View at Amazon

I-BLASON ARES SERIES Clear and protective Show off your Galaxy S22's back while keeping it protected from dust, scratches, and fingerprints. View at Amazon Promoted

Spigen Thin Fit Thin yet durable Spigen's Thin Fit case offers a minimal design with a premium matte finish. Its hybrid PC and TPU structure provides excellent protection against scratches and bumps. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Colorful This thin case comes in a wide range of colors and its silicone rubber coating keeps your phone guarded againsts sudden falls, shocks and drops. View at Amazon

Temdan Lightweight and flexible Temdan's thin protective case protects your Galaxy S22 from all critical areas without adding too much bulk. It also has raised edges to protect the camera module and a flexible rubber bumper. View at Amazon

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Clear case with built-in screen protector This clear case discolor resistant back cover and a built-in screen protector to keep the display scratch-free. View at Amazon Promoted

Temdan Clean and clear A basic clear case that's thin and lightweight. Has yellowing-resistant hard back and military-grade drop protection. View at Amazon

As you can see, there are plenty of great thin cases for the Galaxy S22. All of them will protect your Galaxy S22 from scratches, dust, smudges. However, if you’re someone who drops your phone a lot, we recommend opting for a rugged case instead. If you want to keep things simple, you can’t go wrong with Samsung’s official silicone case. It comes in multiple colors and provides a good amount of protection. TORRAS Slim Fit and Spigen Thin Fit are our favorite picks from the list. Both are ultra-thin, soft to the touch, and will keep your shiny new Galaxy S22 safe from scratches and fingerprints.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the entry flagship for 2022, bringing over top of the line performance and camera capabilities in a form that fits many pockets and budgets. Buy from Samsung.com

If you’re looking for more recommendations, check out the best cases for the Galaxy S22. We have also rounded up the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S22.