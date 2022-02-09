These are the Best Wireless Earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in 2022

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series is now official and we’re looking at three new models this year too. We have the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, starting at $800 for the series. With all that they are packing, there’s a very good chance that the three phones end up being one of the better purchases to come out this year in the Android space. There are a bunch of accessories you can buy for your new Galaxy S22 phones including the best cases, best screen protectors, and more. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in 2022.

Best wireless earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Best overall Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro with the Galaxy S21 series in early 2021, and they pack a ton of awesome features. In fact, they offer the most features of any other earbuds in Samsung's lineup, making them our pick for the best overall wireless earbuds you can buy for the Galaxy S22 series. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features a custom speaker system tuned by AKG and Samsung's Scalable audio codec that changes the bit rate according to the strength of the Bluetooth connection for better audio quality. The Buds Pro also supports ANC and wireless charging, making it very convenient to use. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Best value for money If you're looking to buy a pair of Samsung wireless earbuds that offer the best value for money, then we think you should consider the Galaxy Buds 2. Though not as feature-rich as the Galaxy Buds Pro, we think the Galaxy Buds 2 delivers a good set of features and impressive audio quality for the price. Features like active noise cancellation and Ambient Mode at $150 make it very easy for us to recommend the Galaxy Buds 2. Hit the link below if you're looking for a reliable pair of wireless earbuds for your Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Buy from Samsung

Galaxy Buds Live Alternate best pick The Galaxy Buds live launched alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series last year and they've been a solid alternative to plenty of other premium models in the best wireless earbuds space. The Galaxy Buds Live has a unique design that makes them stand out from other Galaxy earbuds. Notably, these buds are also said to provide a tight fit for most users, which is great. Some other noteworthy features of the Galaxy Buds Live include support for active noise cancellation, impressive sound quality, wireless charging, and more. Buy from Samsung

Sony WF-1000XM4 Premium ANC earbuds The Sony WF-1000XM4 is one of the best premium wireless buds on the market right now. It comes as a replacement to its predecessor – the WF-1000XM3 – which was already a stellar option to consider. The new earbuds are smaller in size and feature IPX4 water resistance. They also offer class-leading active noise cancellation, premium build quality, and impressive audio quality, among other things. These earbuds will work well with your new Galaxy S22 device and you can charge them wirelessly too. Buy from Amazon

Jabra Elite 85t Alternate best premium earbuds If you're looking for an alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM4 then the Jabra Elite 85t stands as a great option. These earbuds feature fully adjustable active noise cancelation, a design that's comfortable to wear all day, impressive audio quality, and more. The design of the Jabra Elite 85t hasn't changed much over the years but it is one of the more premium pairs of earbuds on the market. You can charge these earbuds wireless and they come with an IPX4 rating too. Buy from Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise-cancelling on a budget The Soundcore Life P3 by Anker packs a lot of punch for the price. It's said to offer a comfortable fit, pretty decent battery life, support for noise cancelling, and more for just $80. That makes it very easy for us to recommend this particular product. These earbuds have 11mm audio drives and are known to have pretty good audio quality too. It's also available in a bunch of different colors so be sure to pick the one that suits your needs. Buy from Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Alternate budget earbuds The Google Pixel Buds A-Series aren't as affordable as the Soundcore Life P3 buds from Anker, but you can't really go wrong with it at $100. This is one of the best budget options to consider for your new Galaxy S22 smartphone. The Google Pixel Buds A-series lacks wireless charging and active noise cancellation, but it makes up for it with a decent set of features including IPX4 water resistance, Google Assistant integration, good sound quality, and more. These earbuds are also said to have decent battery life and they use a USB Type C cable for charging. Buy from Best Buy

Nothing ear (1) Earbuds with a unique design The Nothing ear (1) earbuds have a lot of things going for them including a very unique design, great sound quality, intuitive touch controls, wireless charging, and more. Notably, you also get in-ear detection, two levels of ANC, and customizable touch controls too. It's quite the list of features for a pair of earbuds that cost $100. There are a few shortcomings too, of course. You may find them to be slightly on the bulkier side and the battery life isn't that impressive either. That being said, we still think the Nothing ear (1) is worth considering to pair with your new Galaxy S22 series purchase. View at Nothing

Mobvoi TicPods 2 Pro+ Earbuds with Qualcomm’s aptX If you want to buy a pair of earbuds that support Qualcomm’s aptX audio codec then the Mobvoi TicPods 2 Pro+ is a great option to consider. This is perfect to be used with Android smartphones using a Qualcomm chipset like the new Galaxy S22, Galaxy 22 Plus, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. They look like Apple AirPods in terms of design, which is also an appeal for a lot of people. These earbuds, however, don't support ANC or wireless charging, so keep that in mind. Buy from Amazon

That brings us to the conclusion of our best wireless earbuds for the Galaxy S22 series collection. Regardless of the option you choose to go with, you get a couple of standard features including at least Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C charging, and good audio quality. But if we were to pick, then we think the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is a pair of earbuds with plenty of great features including active noise cancelation, IPX7 resistance, etc. You can read our review of the Galaxy Buds Pro to find out more. Our alternate pick for the new Galaxy S22 phones would be the Galaxy Buds 2, but we’ve also added a lot of great options including the Nothing ear (1), the Galaxy Buds Live, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the entry flagship for 2022, bringing over top of the line performance and camera capabilities in a form that fits many pockets and budgets. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is the mid flagship for 2022, bringing over top of the line performance, display and camera capabilities in a larger housing for those that need to do more. Buy from Samsung