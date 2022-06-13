These are the Best Type-C Earphones for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series
The Samsung Galaxy S22 family is equipped with tons of flagship specs and features, but sadly none of the phones in the series have a headphone jack. The company has taken the headphone jack out of the specs sheet for its premium flagship phones, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung, just like other manufacturers, is trying to cut off all cords to make people turn to wireless accessories. Bluetooth earphones are great, but they’re often more expensive and will force you to deal with things like charging, latency, and more. So if you’d rather do without those caveats then that leaves you with USB Type-C earphones. Here are our picks for the best wired earphones you can buy for your Galaxy S22 series:
Best Galaxy S22 wired earphones
Samsung used to bundle these AKG-tuned earphones with its phones and tablets, and we already know that these earphones are capable of delivering good audio. You don't get any fancy features like ANC, but they do sound better than most options you'll find on the market in this price range.
Skullcandy is a fairly popular name in the industry with a bunch of not-so-expensive products. The Skullcandy Set in-ear earbuds are great for those who want a reliable pair of earphones with IPX4 water resistance for everyday use.
The Belkin SoundForm USB-C earphones are reliable and they come with flat and lightweight cables that keep them from getting tangled in your pocket or bag. These earphones are also sweat and splash resistant, so you can use them during your workout sessions too.
The Trilink USB-C earphones are the ones in this list that come with Hi-Res audio certification. You can rely on this pair to offer great audio quality along with good passive noise isolation. It also helps that they use flat cables to avoid tangling.
The Joymiso USB-C earphones are worth considering if you are someone with an active lifestyle. These earbuds wrap around your ear for a snug fit, allowing you to wear them during workouts. They're also relatively cheap when compared with other sports earbuds on the market.
Not all earbuds have the same fit and finish. It's important to find the one that works for you and is comfortable to wear. The Adprotech USB-C earphones come with different-sized ear tips and even a wingtip to make sure they stay in your ears. These earphones are also said to have a pretty good audio quality overall.
USB-C earphone adaptors
It’s worth mentioning that USB-C earphones never really took off as a replacement for their 3.5mm counterparts. There are very limited options in this category, so you may have a hard time picking the right one. That said, the wired earphones mentioned above are the ones that we think are worth considering if you’re in the market to buy a pair of USB-C wired earphones. If you don’t want to spend money on any of the USB-C earphones mentioned above, then here’s what you can do:
The USB-C earphones, as we mentioned earlier, are good but they’re no match to some of the high-quality 3.5mm earphones you can for the Galaxy S22 series. If you’re looking to buy a pair of 3.5mm earphones or simply want to stick with your existing pair of earphones, we recommend picking up a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter. These are readily available on the market and they don’t cost nearly as much as a new pair of earphones. We’re leaving a link to buy Samsung’s adapter below, be sure to check it out. If you happen to have audiophile-grade headphones or earphones with a 3.5mm pin, then you can pick up the iBasso DC05 Portable USB Dongle DAC using the link below.
Samsung's USB-C to 3.5mm adapter can be used to connect your existing pair of earphones and headphones that use a 3.5mm pin.
The iBasso DC03 is a popular DAC recommended by audio enthusiasts and is the perfect gateway to lossless audio on your device.
This simple accessory can be used to connect both your 3.5mm earphones and a USB-C charging cable at the same time to your Galaxy S22.
Well, that brings us to the end of our best USB Type-C wired earphones collection for the Galaxy S22 series. If we were to pick one, then we’d go with the highly reliable Samsung USB-C earphones that are tuned by AKG. Skullcandy’s Set in-ear earbuds are also great for those who want an IPX4 rating. Alternatively, you can also consider checking out our collection of the best wireless earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series to avoid going through the hassle of dealing with wires.
If you’re still looking to buy one of the Galaxy S22 series phones then be sure to stop by our collection of the best Galaxy S22 deals page to see if you can save some money on your purchase. You can use that money to pick up one of the best cases or the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S22 series, or even buy a wired charger since none of these phones are bundled with one in the box.