Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Cases in 2022

Samsung has launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup for 2022 — the Galaxy S22 series. While the standard Galaxy S22 is more affordable while still retaining flagship hardware, the Galaxy S22 Ultra goes all-in and provides probably the best smartphone experience you can get on a flagship Android device. If you’re planning to buy any of the three phones in the series for yourself, make sure to check out the best Galaxy S22 deals to get the best offers and discounts and save some extra money. It’s also wise to protect your expensive investment from external damage which is why we’ve shortlisted some of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases in this article.

A case not only protects your phone from external damage like scratches and dents but also changes the look and feel of your smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is quite slippery so a case can help you grip the phone better. When paired with a screen protector, a case can also go a long way in protecting your display from getting shattered if and when you drop your phone, thus saving you a lot of money that you would otherwise have to spend on repairs. Here are some of the best case options that you can take a look at across various categories and price points. You can pick the best case for yourself depending on your style or materials of choice.

Official Cases

With every new phone launch, Samsung makes some great official cases and this time is no different. These cases are officially made by Samsung for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Being a first-party case, you will get the best fitting with precise cutouts and button placements. Samsung’s official cases are of great quality and come in a wide variety of options to choose from, depending on whether you want a case that looks good or offers the best protection.

Samsung Silicone Cover Soft and Protective This is a silicone case which means it's going to be soft to the touch and also adequately protective. If you want a nice, soft case in various colors, you can consider this one. View at Samsung

Samsung Protective Standing Cover Excellent protection This is a rugged case that offers a textured hardback. If you drop your phone often, consider getting this one. It also has a kickstand attached to the back of the case which is a bonus. View at Samsung

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Excellent protection This is similar to the case Samsung launched with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It has a belt attached on the rear that you can rest your palm inside to grip the phone in a better way. View at Samsung

Samsung Clear Standing Cover Minimal, yet functional This is a clear Silicone case that will let you show off the actual color of your Galaxy S22 Ultra. It even features an integrated kick-stand. View at Samsung

Samsung LED View Cover Screen protection The Samsung LED View Cover for the Galaxy S22 Ultra protects the device's screen, includes a small pocket for loose cash, and even lets you view notifications without opening the flap. View at Samsung

Samsung Leather Cover Premium finish This cover features a premium leather finish on the back that gives your phone a luxurious feel. View at Samsung

Clear Cases

Clear cases are for those of you who want to show off the back of your smartphone while also adding some protection. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in a beautiful set of colors and if you want people to know which color you picked, get a clear case! This way, you can also retain the original look of the device.

i-Blason Ares Series Clear and protrective Want to show off that new phone while also adding a great load of protection? This is exactly the case you're looking for! View at Amazon Promoted

Supcase UB Edge Pro Slim but protective This is a clear case that comes with a bumper along the edges for extra protection. It doesn't make the phone any bulkier which is good. View at Amazon Promoted

Generic Clear Case Cheap and simple This generic clear case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra features reinforced corners for improved drop protection, a raised lip around the display, and precise cutouts. View at Amazon

Rugged Cases

If you drop your phone often and are constantly worried about shattering the display or denting the metallic edges, you need to get a rugged case. Rugged cases are thick and offer a great deal of protection for your smartphone. They can get slightly bulky, but that’s the trade-off you make for better peace of mind. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a large phone so just be aware that a rugged case will further extend the dimensions slightly.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Complete protection The Unicorn Beetle Pro from Supcase offers ultimate protection with its rugged back and built-in screen protector. You also get a kickstand on the back of the case. View at Amazon Promoted

Clayco Xenon Series All-round protection If you want a case that offers complete protection with a built-in screen protector but want a less aggressive design than the Supcase option, you should get this one. View at Amazon Promoted

Ringke Onyx Textured finish for a better grip The Ringke Onyx series case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers an ample amount of protection and a textured back for a better grip View at Amazon

Stylish Cases

This category is for those who want to add a dash of style or color to their smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in some really attractive colors but if those don’t appeal to you, you can always get a fun case that changes the way your phone looks while also adding protection.

i-Blason Cosmo Series Colorful and stylish Here's a nice case with a lot of colorful elements that make it stand out from the crowd. It also offers a great deal of protection for the back and the screen. View at Amazon Promoted

Ringke Fusion-X Durable yet stylish The Ringke Fusion-X is a rugged case that features a stylish camouflage pattern on the back, giving it a durable yet stylish look. View at Amazon

VePret Watercolor Marble Unique look This soft-shell TPU case from VePret features a unique watercolor marble pattern on the back that will give your device a unique look. View at Amazon

These are some of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra across various categories. Pick the one that’s best suited for you based on whether you like a thin case, a rugged case, or a clear one to show off the back.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the top-of-the-line flagship for 2022 with support for S Pen. View at Samsung

Which Galaxy S22 Ultra case did you like the best and which one are you getting? Let us know in the comments below!