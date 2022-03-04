These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Clear Cases

Samsung has finally unleashed the Galaxy S22 Ultra upon the world. It’s one of the greatest, most advanced flagship phones in the market to buy right now. It was revealed along with the rest of its lineup — the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. The Galaxy S22 Ultra redefines what a smartphone can do and be. It also comes with an S Pen, so you can doodle on the go — without needing to carry a fruit-branded tablet and stylus.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a gorgeous phone, and I get why you might not want to conceal its futuristic design with a case. However, scratches and cracks are uglier than a case. Furthermore, there are clear cases that don’t take away the original design and vibe of the phone. That’s precisely why we’ve compiled for you a list of the best ones out there. And don’t forget to shield it with a screen protector.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case Hard This hard case from Spigen has pronounced buttons and raised edges. It's both durable and affordable. View on Amazon

i-Blason Ares Series Clear and protrective Want to show off that new phone while also adding a great load of protection? This is exactly the case you're looking for! View at Amazon Promoted

TORRAS MoonClimber Case With Kickstand This clear case comes with a kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape orientations. It's ideal for online meetings on the go. View on Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal Case Flexible This case from Spigen has a light and slim build that makes it barely noticeable. It's perfect for those who want to retain the design of the phone. View on Amazon

VRS Desgin Terra Guard Rugged This clear case happens to be rugged as well. It offers higher protections without being too obvious, thanks to its transparent build. View on Amazon

If I had to choose one of these clear cases to protect my delicate Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, I’d go for the Spigen Liquid Crystal Case. It’s simple, affordable, and can barely be noticed. This allows the premium device to retain its actual feel and vibe, without needing to sacrifice its safety. A single drop can leave behind an obvious scratch or — even worse — a crack. Nowadays repair costs aren’t the cheapest, and I believe that it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Cases are typically affordable, and a clear one won’t even be that obvious or visible.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, make sure to check out our review. This will give you a better idea what the device looks like and packs.

