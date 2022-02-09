These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors in 2022

So you spotted an amazing deal on the Galaxy S22 series, and decided to get your hands on a brand new Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now, you’re on the lookout for a great screen protector to keep its display safe from scratches and cracks. But since many brands have already flooded the market with a variety of options, you’re a bit confused. Thankfully, you’re in the right place. We’ve curated a list of the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you should get if you want to keep your phone’s display looking pristine for as long as possible.

Best Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Protectors

Spigen NeoFlex Premium TPU option The Spigen NeoFlex screen protector for the Galaxy S22 Ultra provides complete display protection, even on the curved edges. Go with it if you plan on using a case. Buy from Amazon

Magglass Tempered Glass (Glossy) Premium Tempered Glass If you don't like TPU screen protectors, you should go with the Magglass tempered glass screen protector instead. However, note that it may interfere with cases because of the rounded edges. Buy from Amazon

Magglass Tempered Glass (Matte) Matte tempered glass If you, like me, prefer matte screen protectors, the Magglass tempered glass screen protector with a matte finish is your best bet. As with the glossy variant, it may interfere with cases because of the curved edges. Buy from Amazon

Nillkin Liquid Glass Edge-to-edge protection The Nillkin Liquid Glass screen protector for the Galaxy S22 Ultra provides edge-to-edge protection without adding too much bulk, making it a great option to get if you plan on using a case. Buy from Amazon

Supershieldz Screen Protector Affordable TPU option The Supershieldz TPU screen protector for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is our best budget pick. Like the other TPU alternatives, it offers edge-to-edge protection while being case friendly. Buy from Amazon

IMBZBK Privacy Screen Protector Privacy Guard The IMBZBK screen protector for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the perfect buy for those who don't want any prying eyes on their phone's display. However, it might make the display look at bit dull. Buy from Amazon

That rounds up our list of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors you can buy right now. No matter which option you pick, you can rest assured that it will keep your phone’s display safe from scratches. It’s also worth mentioning that all the options included in this list don’t interfere with the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. So you shouldn’t face any issues unlocking your phone with the screen protector on.

Which one of the aforementioned screen protectors are you going to get for your Galaxy S22 Ultra? If I were to pick one, I would go with the Magglass tempered glass screen protector with the matte finish as it feels smooth to the touch. But if you prefer glossy screen protectors, you can go with any of the other options.

Once you’re done ordering a screen protector, make sure you check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases. We have plenty of great recommendations, ranging from rugged cases that offer drop protection to clear cases that highlight the color of your Galaxy S22 Ultra.