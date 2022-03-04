These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Stylish Cases

Samsung has finally revealed its latest lineup of flagship phones — the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These devices come packed with features, different internals, and are aimed at various audiences. If you decide to buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra — the highest-end model — a very wise idea would be also getting a case and a screen protector. This will make it more scratch/crack resistant and preserve its premium look and feel. A bruised device would look worn out, even if it’s still brand new. That’s not to mention the high repair costs of modern phones. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and buying these won’t leave a hole in your pocket. Apart from protection, cases can make your device more fashionable. For this reason, we have prepared for you a list of the best stylish cases available for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

WATACHE Hybrid Case Flowery This shockproof case from WATACHE has a Spring-inspired print of butterflies and a flower. It's glittery and has a protective hybrid soft/hard build. View on Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series Built-In Screen Protector This case offers 360º protection, thanks to its built-in screen protector. View on Amazon Promoted

Goospery Canvas Wallet Formal This professional wallet case comes with card slots and offers 360º protection, in addition to a kickstand for landscape viewing. View on Amazon

Fiyart Gold Queen Loud If you'd like to stand out of the crowd, this one's for you. It's available in four different patterns that pop. View on Amazon

MATEPROX Marble Case Slim Available in four different patterns, this marble case offers protection while maintaining its thinness. View on Amazon

J.west Watercolor Case Trippy This slim case is minimalistic, offering a simple yet trippy print that'll set all eyes on you (or your phone). View on Amazon

If I personally had to choose one of these stylish cases for my new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, I would surely go for the J.west Watercolor Case. It’s vibrant — yet not too complex — and modern-looking. I’m a big fan of its minimalism that succeeds to give it its own unique personality, without overcomplicating its style. It truly is a complementary accessory that makes the phone look more artistic and special.

The cool thing about phone cases is that you can easily switch between them. You could have a distinct case for each of your different occasions, clothings, and moods. There will always be one that matches your overall vibe, and they’re typically affordable — so anyone can buy them. And this way you never get bored of your device’s appearance.

Which of these stylish cases will you be buying for your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let us know in the comments section below.