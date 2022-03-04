These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra thin cases

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S22 series, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which now resembles the beloved Galaxy Note series. If you’ve checked out our review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, you’ll know it’s quite the hit, and a phone that fancy deserves to be protected to last as long as possible. But protection adds some bulk, and this is a big phone already. If you want to keep your phone safe while also keeping it pocketable, we’ve rounded up some of the best thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

These cases should all do a good job of keeping your phone safe from the bumps and scuffs of everyday life, but they won’t make it hard to use. Some are more colorful, others are transparent, and some even offer a bit of ruggedness without being too bulky. Here’s what we found.

Samsung Silicone Case The official one Samsung makes its own cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and if you want slim protection, this is a great choice. It comes in a few colors and the design wraps around each camera module, so you can get a more unique look. See at Samsung

Anccer Ultra-Thin Case Thin with button cutout This thin Anccer case offers basic protection for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it comes in three colors to choose from, too. There's a cutout around the volume rocker and power button, so they still feel as cicky as they should. See at Amazon

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Rugged, but thin Rugged protection and thinness don't usually go hand in hand, but they can with the SUPCASE UB Edge Pro. It has big bumpers, but it's still a thin case. See at Amazon Promoted

Spigen Thin Fit Case Sleek black case Want a thin case that looks sleek and clean? The Spigen Thin Fit case comes in a plain black color that wraps around the whole phone, so you can hide its original color completely if you regret your choice. See at Amazon

Humixx Crystal Clear Case Clear thin case To let your phone's design shine through, a clear case is the way to go. This Humixx case does just that, offering basic protection in a transparent design - but you can also get with a silver bumper if you want. See at Amazon

OTTERBOX Prefix Series Clear with a colored bumper OTTERBOX usually makes some bulkier cases, but this Prefix series model comes with a slim design and offers solid protection for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It can get it in a completely clear look or with colored bumpers. See at Amazon

Torras Shockproof Case Translucent look This thin TORRAS case has certified MIL-STD-810H durability and a cool dual-tone design with black bumpers and a translucent pack panel. See at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Rugged without the bulk If you like the classic look of rugged cases but not the added bulk, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case gives you just that. It has big bumpers and a thin profile. See at Amazon

NALLOT Shockproof Case Dual-tone design This NALLOT case has a unique textured back that comes in four color options, combined with black bumpers for a cool dual-tone look. See at Amazon

And those are what we’d consider some of the best thin cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. These cases give you different levels of protection and different looks, but they all keep your phone as usable as it should be without getting in the way. If you want to explore other options, we have a general round-up of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases you can choose from. And if you need more protection, we also have a collection of screen protectors for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra below. If you want to try and save some money or look at the smaller Galaxy S22 models, you can also check out the best deals on the Galaxy S22 series.