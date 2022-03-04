These are the best Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Cases you can buy in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a premium phone with a fantastic design that uses glass on both the front as well as the back. While the company says it’s one of the most durable Galaxy phones yet, we still think it’s probably best to buy a case for Galaxy S22 Ultra to give it all-around protection. There are plenty of options to choose from including some of the best wallet cases for your Galaxy S22 Ultra. Wallet cases are great for those who want to keep their digital and physical wallets together. While it’s true that phones have mostly replaced our wallets thanks to digital payment options, there are times when we still turn to our trusty old wallets to look for cash, cards, among other things. So why not get the best of both worlds with these best wallet cases for Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Best Galaxy S22 Ultra wallet cases to buy in 2022

Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View Cover Official Samsung case

The Samsung LED View cover for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is our pick for the best wallet case in this collection. This flip cover offers all-around protection to your phone and it even comes with an antimicrobial coating for protection against microbial growth. One of the best things about this case is that it also comes with a handy card pocket inside in which you can store your credit cards or transit cards. Buy from Samsung

Supcase UB Pro Rugged case for protection A lot of users tend to look at wallet cases because they give all-around protection to their phones. If you're one of those users then how about buying a dedicated rugged case for your Galaxy S22 Ultra that offers a great level of protection? We recommend checking out the Supcase UB Pro case as it's also our pick for the best overall rugged case you can buy for the phone. This particular case also comes with a built-in screen protector and a kickstand that lets you use the phone hands-free. Buy from Amazon Promoted

K-max Auto-tok case Minimal wallet case The K-max Auto-tok case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great minimal wallet case. It comes with dedicated slots at the back for your credit cards or cash. This is one of those wallet cases that don't add too much bulk to your phone unlike a lot of options in this collection. The K-max Auto-tok case also comes in a bunch of different colors, so be sure to pick the one that you like. Buy from Amazon

SUANPOT wallet case RFID Blocking Leather Wallet case If you're looking to buy a wallet case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra then this case from SUANPOT is worth considering. It's an RFID Blocking Leather Wallet case for the phone with plenty of space inside to store your credit cards and transit cards. The best thing about this case is that can also double up as a kickstand case for a hands-free viewing experience. It also has a separate TPU case inside to hold the phone and protect it from drops and bumps. Buy from Amazon

TUCCH Wallet Case Alternate best wallet case The TUCCH is yet another wallet case that's worth checking out for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Just like the SUANPOT wallet case, this one also comes with dedicated pockets for your credit cards and transit cards. It comes with RFID blocking leather and also a kickstand that lets you use your phone hands-free. The TUCCH wallet case is available in a bunch of different colors so be sure to pick the one that suits your style. Buy from Amazon

WWW Wallet Case Great for fashion lovers You'll love this wallet case if you're a fashion enthusiast who likes using something that looks different from conventional cases. It offers a PU leather design along with a laser-carved pattern on its body. It comes with plenty of space inside for your credit cards and money. It also comes with a dedicated strap that you can attach to it. Additionally, this case also doubles up as a good kickstand case with which you can setup up your phone in landscape orientation for consuming content. Buy from Amazon

Best Galaxy S22 Ultra wallet cases: Final Thoughts

A lot of the folio cases mentioned in this collection, as you can see, offer all-around protection to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. They’re bulkier than a lot of other cases on the market, but they also offer more functionality. We think Samsung’s own LED Flip cover is a great option for most users. Even the K-Max Auto-tok case is a good option to consider if you’re looking for something minimal. We’ve also added a few other options if you don’t mind using something that’s bit bulkier. If these cases don’t strike your fancy, then be sure to check out our collection of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases which has a wider selection of cases. Regardless of the case you end up buying, don’t forget to pick up a screen protector to go along with it. We have plenty of reliable options in our collection of the best screen protectors for Galaxy S22 Ultra, so be sure to check it out.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful out of the three phones in the Galaxy S22 series. One of the highlights of this phone is that it comes with an S Pen this time. Buy from Samsung

We also encourage you to visit our Galaxy S22 deals page to see if you can save some money on your Galaxy S22 Ultra purchase or even other Galaxy S22 phones in the series.