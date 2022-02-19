These are the Best USB Cables for the Galaxy S22 series in 2022

Samsung has finally revealed its latest lineup of flagship phones — the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. They come in different sizes and suit different audiences. No matter what your budget or expectations are, there’s likely a Galaxy S22 phone that matches these needs. If you plan to buy one of these phones, it’s a wise idea to check out some recommended chargers for the Galaxy S22 series since none of the phones come with a charging brick in the box. They do come with a USB cable, but that is a USB-C to USB-C cable. However, there’s a good chance you either need a different cable, or you need multiple cables. If you need to pick a new cable up for your device, we have compiled a list of the best USB cables for the Galaxy S22 series.

Best Galaxy S22 series USB cables

There are two mainstream options to choose from when it comes to buying a USB cable: USB-A to USB-C and USB-C to USB-C.

USB-A to USB-C cables

When it comes to the speeds of charging and data transfer, USB-A is slower and more limited than USB-C. However, some people still use old PCs with USB-A ports, older chargers, or newer multi-port chargers — so a USB-A to USB-C cable comes. For the most part, though, new gadgets tend to utilize USB-C instead of USB-A, so we’d recommend first figuring out your use-cases.

USB-C to USB-C cables

USB-C to USB-C cables can support higher charging and data transfer speeds. If you don’t need to plug your Galaxy S22 into a USB-A port, you should most definitely buy one of these USB-C to USB-C cables instead. USB-A isn’t as widely prevalent as it once was, at this point.

Some of the brands we recommend include Anker and Baseus. And of course, you can’t really go wrong with picking the official cable from Samsung itself. However, there’s no real tangible benefit to picking a Samsung-branded cable other than perhaps reliability, so do explore the options.

Which of these USB cables will you be buying for your Galaxy S22 phone, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.