These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 wallet cases to buy in 2022

Samsung has finally announced its latest lineup of flagship phones — the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you plan to buy the Galaxy S22, don’t forget to also buy a screen protector for it — scratches will only steal its premium look and feel. It would look old and worn out, even if you’ve just bought it. We also advise you to buy a case to protect it from potential damages if you drop it. Accidents happen, and it’s always better to be safe than sorry. If regular cases are too boring for your liking, we have an alternative for you. We have compiled a list of the best wallet cases available out there right now for your brand new Samsung Galaxy S22. This way you can add protection, style, and functionality to it simultaneously.

Simpolor Shockproof Case Simple This leather case offers a card pocket on the back. Unlike other wallet cases, it doesn't offer frontal protection for your device. View on Amazon

OCASE Retro Series Case With Kickstand This leather wallet case comes in 14 different colors to choose from and offers a kickstand for when your phone is in landscape orientation. View on Amazon

K-max Hard Wallet Case Hard This hard case offers a semi-auto sliding mechanism for card storage. This allows you to safely and conveniently store them inside it. View on Amazon

TUCCH Leather Wallet Case Leather This leather wallet case comes in 9 different colors to choose from, offers 360º protection, and has a kickstand mode. View on Amazon

FYY Premium Leather Case Affordable This affordable case has pockets for both cash and several cards. It additionally includes a removable card case and has a kickstand mode. View on Amazon

ZZXX Soft Leather Case With Wrist Strap This case is for those of you who carry plenty of cards and/or cash. It has several pockets, a zipper, a wrist strap, and 5 color options. View on Amazon

Personally, if I had to choose one of these wallet cases for my Samsung Galaxy S22, I would go for the Simpolor Shockproof Leather Case. It is light, minimalistic, affordable, and — most importantly — gets the job done. I’m not a big fan of hefty cases, and this one provides protection without being too chunky. This way I can store my bank cards and keep them attached to my phone at all times.

Cases not only provide protection, but they also help you fight the mundaneness of everyday life. You could buy more than one and use them according to your clothing, mood, or the formality of an occasion. That’s the beauty of cases — you can switch them quickly and easily, and they usually don’t cost much. For the protection they offer and the enhanced appearance they provide for your phone, they’re a must-have for everyone!

