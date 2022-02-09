These are the Best Wireless Chargers for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in 2022

Wireless chargers offer a convenient way to charge your phone. Yes, it’s true that they’re slower than wired chargers, but the convenience of being able to simply drop your phone on a wireless charging pad or placing it on a stand, without fiddling with cables can’t be overstated. Thankfully, a lot of manufacturers have also jumped into the wireless bandwagon and there’s no shortage of both smartphones and wireless chargers on the market. Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series phones are the newest ones to join the list. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best Galaxy S22 wireless chargers you can buy in 2022.

Note: The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra all support 15W Qi wireless charging. This means the wireless chargers mentioned in this particular collection will work with all three phones without any issues. In fact, they’re all Qi-certified chargers so they’ll work with just about any device that supports Qi Wireless Charging.

Best Galaxy S22 wireless chargers to buy in 2022

Samsung Fast Charge 2.0 wireless charger stand Best overall wireless charger We're starting off the list with none other than Samsung's own Fast Charge 2.0 wireless charger stand. This is perfect for most users who are using one of the new Galaxy S22 series phones. The stand supports Fast Charge 2.0 and it lets you top off your phone at up to 15W. This charger, as you can see, comes with an angled pad, making it perfect for those who want to simply glance at their screen or consume some media content while it's charging. Buy from Amazon

Samsung Wireless charger Charging pad for phones This wireless charger from Samsung is perfect for those who are looking for a simple wireless charging pad that takes up less space on the desk. It supports 9W fast charging and it's compatible with PD and Adaptive Fast charging adapters, which is good. It may not be able to charge the new Galaxy S22 series phones at full power but it's a good option to consider if you're hellbent on buying a Samsung charging pad. Buy from Samsung

Samsung DUO Pad Charge your phone and watch The Samsung DUO Pad is also a great option for Samsung Galaxy S22 users. This particular charger, as the name suggests, can charge two devices simultaneously. The best thing about this charger is that it lets you charge compatible Samsung phones at up to 15W while charging another device, be it another or a Qi-compatible accessory like a watch or wireless earbuds. Buy from Amazon

Samsung Wireless charger trio Best to charge three devices We've already the Samsung DUO pad that lets you charge two devices simultaneously. But if that's not enough for you, then Samsung also has a wireless charging pad that lets you charge up to three devices simultaneously. A charger like this is perfect for those who have, say, a Galaxy S22 series phone, a pair of Galaxy Buds, and a Galaxy Watch. This charger has a sleek design and also an LED charging status light. Buy from Samsung

Samsung 2-in-1 power bank Best portable wireless charger If you ever run out of battery in your Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra, then Samsung's own 2-in-1 power bank should get you up to speed in no time. This is a portable charger that also has wireless charging, so it's perfect when you're on the move. Some other noteworthy features of this charger include a 10,000mAh battery, 7.5W wireless charging, and up to 25W wired charging. Buy from Samsung

Anker PowerWave II wireless charger Affordable wireless charging stand The Anker PowerWave II wireless charger is our pick for the best second-best wireless charging stand for your new Galaxy S22 smartphone. One of the best things about this particular charger is that it's more affordable than Samsung's official wireless charging stand. The charging pad sits at an angle, letting you use your phone for media consumption while it's charging. It also supports wireless charging up to 15W for supported devices, so it's a solid addition to this collection. Buy from Amazon

Spigen 15W Wireless Charging pad Alternate best charging pad The Spigen wireless charging pad is a simple charger that works well with a variety of devices. It supports 15W fast charging for supported smartphones including the new Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The only thing we don't necessarily like about this charger is that it doesn't come with an adapter. However, it makes up for it with an affordable price tag, USB-C to USB-C cable, a two-year warranty, and more. Buy from Amazon

CHGeek 15W Qi Fast charger Wireless charger for car The CHGeek fast charger is a solid option to consider if you're looking to add wireless charging to your car. It's designed to automatically clamp your phone on the charger when you place it, thereby securing a nice and tight grip on your device. There's a button on the side of this charger that releases the phone when you need it. This particular charger also supports fast-charging up to 15W for supported devices, which is great. Buy from Amazon

Belkin wireless charging pad Best charging pad The Belkin wireless charging pad is our pick for the best wireless charging pad for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It delivers up to 15W of fast charging for all supported smartphones and up to 5W charging for other Qi-enabled devices including accessories like true wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and more. If you're looking for a simple charging pad to plop your phone for charging then this one's a reliable option. Buy from Amazon

Yootech wireless charger Best affordable wireless charger If you spent all your money buying one of the new Galaxy S22 phones and are looking for a wireless charging option, then we've got a good recommendation for you - the Yootech wireless charger. It costs a little over $10, and even at that price, it doesn't skimp on any necessary features. This particular charger supports up to 15W fast wireless charging and along with Qi-compatibility for other devices including a pair of wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and more. Buy from Amazon

Well, that wraps up our collection of the best wireless chargers for Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones. The chargers listed here, as we mentioned earlier, will work just fine with all three new Galaxy S22 phones. We’ve added a healthy mix of options to this list but we think Samsung’s own fast charge 2.0 wireless charging stand is the best overall option. You can also consider buying the Belkin wireless charging pad if you want a charging pad instead of a stand. The Samsung DUO pad is also a great pick if you have a watch to charge alongside the phone, while the CHGeek car charger is perfect for those who are looking to add wireless charging to their cars.

Please note that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series doesn’t come with a charging brick inside the box. This means you’ll either have to rely on one of the older charging bricks that you may have or buy a separate one to go along with these chargers if they aren’t bundled with one (most of them will not come with a brick). We also encourage you to check out some of our other collections including the best screen protectors, best cases, or even the best-wired chargers for the Galaxy S22 series. Alternatively, you can also visit our Galaxy S22 deals page if you’re looking to buy either the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung's Galaxy S22 is powered by high-end specs, and the 3,700mAh battery supports 15W wireless charging. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Galaxy S22 Plus has a larger 4,5000mAh battery, and it supports 15W wireless charging. Buy from Samsung