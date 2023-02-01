The Galaxy S23 series will offer a lot, but why not pair your new purchase with some new accessories to get the most out of it?

Samsung has finally lifted the covers off its 2023 flagships, and it's currently offering some amazing launch deals on all three devices. Regardless of whether you go with the base Galaxy S23, the mid-range Galaxy S23+, or the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can rest assured that you're getting one of the best phones of the year. All three devices bring noteworthy improvements to the table, including the latest Qualcomm SoC, gorgeous displays, impressive cameras, and more.

While the Galaxy S23 series phones might seem complete on their own, there are a few things you won't get with the devices. For example, Samsung doesn't bundle a case with the phones and no longer offers a charging brick or earbuds in the box. You'll likely need a few accessories to make the most of your new phone. We've rounded up a list of the best chargers, cables, and accessories for the Galaxy S23 series to help you do so.

Best wall chargers for the Galaxy S23 series

If you don't already own a compatible power brick, you'll have to invest in one to reap the benefits of the fast-charging tech on Samsung's latest flagships. The base model offers 25W wired fast charging support, while the other two support 45W wired fast charging. Depending on which phone you get, you can pick up one of the following chargers to keep your new phone juiced up.

Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger Editor's Choice This 25W charging brick from Samsung is a must-have for those who bought the base Galaxy S23. The brick will charge your phone at its rated charging speeds, and since it's from Samsung, you don't have to worry about compatibility issues. See at Amazon

UGREEN 45W Nexode Best Value This Ugreen 45W Nexode is a great buy for the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, as the devices offer 45W wired fast charging support. The best part is that it has two USB-C ports, so you can charge another gadget along with your phone. See at Amazon

Anker 735 GaN charger Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W Charger This Anker 735 65W charger is perfect for those who are frequently on the go and don't want to carry multiple charging bricks for their devices. It features three ports that will simultaneously charge your Galaxy S23, laptop, and another gadget. See at Amazon See at Anker

Best wireless chargers for the Galaxy S23 series

Don't want to be tied down by a regular wall wart? You'd be glad to know that all three models in the Galaxy S23 lineup also support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. You can pick up one of the following 15W Qi-certified wireless chargers for your new Galaxy S23 series device and do away with all the messy wires.

Spigen 15W Qi Wireless Charger Stand Editor's Choice Spigen's 15W Qi-certified wireless charging stand is great for your desk setup. It'll keep your phone topped up while you work, and it'll let you easily check notifications at a glance. See at Amazon

Anker PowerWave II Pad Anker PowerWave II 15W Wireless Charger Pad Best Value The Anker PowerWave II is a cheaper alternative to the Spigen wireless charger stand. It offers the same fast charging speeds at a much more affordable price. The best part is that it comes with its own charging brick. See at Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is another great option if you use TWS earbuds with wireless charging support or a Galaxy Watch. It'll charge your Galaxy S23 and accessory simultaneously, making it a great addition to your bedside table. See at Amazon

Best portable chargers for the Galaxy S23 series

If you're always on the go, you should grab one of these portable chargers for your brand-new Galaxy S23 series device. These power banks will keep your device juiced up and ensure you never suffer from battery anxiety.

Anker 747 Power Bank Editor's Choice If you don't mind spending extra for faster charging speeds, you should go with the Anker 747. It offers a peak output of 87W, allowing you to charge your Galaxy S23 and a laptop simultaneously. See at Amazon See at Anker

Anker PowerCore 325 Best Value The Anker PowerCore 325 is a 20,000mAh power bank that sports four ports to keep your devices juiced up when you're on the go. Although it only supports 15W wired charging, it's a decent option at such an affordable price. See at Amazon

Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank The Sharkgeek Storm 2 portable charger packs a massive 25,600mAh battery that will charge your Galaxy S23 multiple times. It also features a cool transparent design that will definitely turn some heads. $229 at Amazon See at Amazon

Best cables for the Galaxy S23 series

Although Samsung still ships a charging cable with its flagship devices, it's a short USB-C to USB-C cable. If that isn't compatible with your existing power brick, or you want a more durable braided cable, you can pick up one of these options.

Baseus USB-C to USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 Cable Baseus USB-C to USB-C cable Editor's Choice This Baseus USB-C to USB-C cable is another great option that features durable nylon braiding and up to 100W wired fast charging support. It comes in three different sizes. See at Amazon

Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C braided cable Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided Cable Best Value Not satisfied with the length of the included cable that came with your Galaxy S23? Get this two-pack of Anker's premium Nylon braided cables that are 6 feet in length and support high-speed charging and fast data transfers. See at Amazon

Anker USB-C OTG Cable Anker USB-C OTG Cable Want to connect external storage to your Galaxy S23? Get this Anker USB-C OTG cable to get the job done. See at Amazon See at Anker

Best headphones and earbuds for the Galaxy S23 series

In addition to the charging brick, Samsung no longer includes earbuds in the retail box for its flagship devices. If you own a pair of wired earbuds or your old wireless earbuds are due for a replacement, you can get one of these wireless earbuds or headphones to go with your new Galaxy S23 series device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Editor's Choice The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the best true wireless earbuds you can get for your Galaxy S23. They offer all the features you expect in a pair of premium TWS earbuds and, of course, work exceptionally well with Samsung devices. See at Amazon See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Don't want to spend too much on true wireless earbuds? Get the Galaxy Buds 2 instead. While the earbuds lack some of the premium features you get with the Pro model, they're great for the price. See at Best Buy See at Samsung See at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro Google Pixel Buds Pro The Google Buds Pro are another solid pair of earbuds. They pump out balanced audio and block out a fair bit of background noise. They also have beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life. See at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 If you prefer over-ear headphones, you can't go wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM5. Widely regarded as the best wireless headphones on the market, the WH-1000XM5 will make a great companion for your new Galaxy S23 series device. See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort 45 If the Sony headphones are a bit too expensive for you, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are a great alternative. The headphones deliver top-notch audio performance and fantastic ANC at a slightly lower price. See at Amazon

Soundcore Life Q30 Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Those who don't want to spend over $100 on wireless headphones can grab the Soundcore Life Q30 from Anker. Despite the affordable price, the headphones offer ANC support, high-res audio, custom EQ, and up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. See at Amazon

Best smartwatch and miscellaneous accessories for the Galaxy S23 series

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the perfect companion for your shiny new Galaxy S23 series device if you're thinking of picking up a smartwatch. You can also go with the older Galaxy Watch 4 Classic if you want to save some money. The other recommended accessories could be decent add-ons depending on your use case.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth-only) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is undoubtedly the best smartwatch you can get to use with your brand-new Galaxy S23 series device. It's the best Wear OS smartwatch on the market and offers a couple of additional features when paired with a Samsung device. See at Samsung See at Best Buy See at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation 65W PD charger Spigen 65W ArcStation Car Charger You should get Spigen's 65W ArcStation car charger if you're often on the road. It sports two USB-C ports that can charge your Galaxy S23 and another gadget at blazing fast speeds. See at Amazon

Vicseed phone mount Vicseed Car Phone Mount Don't have an Android Auto head unit in your car? Get the Vicseed Car Phone Mount to hold your Galaxy S23 in place and your eyes on the road. See at Amazon

That sums up some of the best Galaxy S23 chargers, cables, and accessories you can buy for your brand-new device. Since Samsung no longer pairs your phone purchase with a charger or pair of earbuds in the box, we highly recommend getting one of the fast chargers and earbuds mentioned in this list. The Ugreen 45W Nexode and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the best options out of the lot, but you may prefer some other alternatives based on your use case. It's also a great time to pair up your new Samsung phone with other company accessories, like the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Wireless Charger Duo.