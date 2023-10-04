Samsung is back in the value flagship game with the Galaxy S23 FE, and this is a great smartphone for those who want a high-end experience on a budget. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and solid specs overall, but it starts at a significantly lower price than the standard Samsung Galaxy S23. However, just because it's affordable, it doesn't mean you shouldn't protect the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with a case.
It's always worth investing in some coverage for your smartphone. Whether you need something relatively simple for drops and bumps, you want to go all-out, or you need something more unique with extra features, there's no shortage of options on the market. We've rounded up some great cases to help you protect the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.
-
Bokoo Crystal Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEEditor's choice
-
Oneagle Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEPremium pick
-
Fntcase for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest value
-
Vaki Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FERugged case
-
Hongxinyu Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEWallet case
-
Osophter Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEFlashy look
-
Dretal Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBrushed look
-
Oterkin Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FECase and screen protectors
-
Asdsinfor Wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEFancy wallet case
-
ZX Zenixy Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEStrong protection
-
CruzerLite Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEDifferent styles
-
Lumarke Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEExtra tough
-
Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
-
Bokoo Crystal Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEEditor's choice$9 $10 Save $1
This clear case offers all the protection you need for your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE while letting the design of the phone shine through. It's nothing overly fancy, but it gets the job done for a relatively low price and without adding bulk to your phone.
-
Oneagle Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEPremium pick
This Oneagle case offers great all-around protection for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with its ruggedized design that ensures your phone will survive all kinds of drops and accidents. It also includes two screen protectors for an extra layer of safety. Despite offering great protection, it's not overly thick.
-
Fntcase for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest value
This Fntcase offers very thorough protection for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The case itself has a rugged, but fairly thin design and it comes in multiple colors. But you also get a screen protector and a cover for the cameras themselves, so you can rest easy knowing nothing will get scratched.
-
Vaki Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FERugged case$15 $17 Save $2
This rugged case offers top-of-the-line protection for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. It has a rugged design that looks the part with its tough industrial appearance, and it comes in a few color options, too. It also has a ring that helps you hold the phone and doubles as a kickstand, plus the set includes a screen protector.
-
Hongxinyu Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEWallet case
This unique wallet case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE not only offers all-around protection in a thin design that looks great, but it also includes a detachable wallet. It uses magnets so you can use it only when you need it, or opt for a thinner design. It comes in a few color options, too.
-
Osophter Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEFlashy look
Want a more unique look? This case from Osophter offers solid protection for the Galaxy S23 FE that lets the look of the phone shine through but also enhances it with some floral patterns. The thicker corners ensure the phone stays well protected in case of drops.
-
Dretal Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBrushed look
This Dretal case is made of TPU material, but it's designed to look like brushed aluminum, giving your phone a more unique look while keeping it protected. It also comes in a few color options to suit your tastes, and it doesn't add a lot of bulk. Plus, it's very cheap.
-
Oterkin Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FECase and screen protectors
The Oterkin case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers clear protection that lets the phone show off its original design. It also comes with two screen protectors to help ensure your phone's screen stays safe, too. If you don't like the clear look, some solid colors are available, too.
-
Asdsinfor Wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEFancy wallet case
This wallet case lets you store your cards on the inside while keeping your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE safe, while also having a fairly unique look with a floral pattern on the outside. Plus, it comes in a wide range of colors for all kinds of tastes.
-
ZX Zenixy Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEStrong protection
The ZX Zenixy is another dual-layer case that protects your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE from even the harder drops and bumps, with a thick design so that the cameras are safe too. It also comes in some unique colors compared to the Oneagle case above.
-
CruzerLite Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEDifferent styles
This CruzerLite case is made with TPU, but it comes in a few designs that imitate other materials, including a leather version, a carbon fiber model, and a few that look like brushed metal in different colors. It's a great way to get a different look on the cheap.
-
Lumarke Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEExtra tough
This Lumarke case offers rough protection for your Galaxy S23 FE and it even includes a camera cover to protect the lenses when you're not using them. Plus, the case has a built-in kickstand and you even get two screen protectors in the package to keep your phone extra safe.
Best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Final thoughts
No matter who you are or what kind of protection you want for your phone, there's something to like on this list. My personal recommendation goes to the Bokoo crystal clear case because I always prefer cases that let the phone's design shine through, and in terms of protection, you're still going to be all covered. If you want a cheaper option, the Fntcase model is also great, and it includes a screen protector and a cover for the camera glass for a very reasonable price.
If you haven't grabbed one yet, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE using the links below. It might just be one of the best Android phones this year, especially if you have a tighter budget.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
The Galaxy S23 FE comes in tons of colors and gives you a nearly-flagship Samsung experience for a more affordable price.