Samsung is back in the value flagship game with the Galaxy S23 FE, and this is a great smartphone for those who want a high-end experience on a budget. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and solid specs overall, but it starts at a significantly lower price than the standard Samsung Galaxy S23. However, just because it's affordable, it doesn't mean you shouldn't protect the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with a case.

It's always worth investing in some coverage for your smartphone. Whether you need something relatively simple for drops and bumps, you want to go all-out, or you need something more unique with extra features, there's no shortage of options on the market. We've rounded up some great cases to help you protect the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.