Samsung just announced a new smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE, that is designed to bring many of the things we love about the S23 lineup at a more affordable price. A lot of improvements have been made to the Galaxy S23 FE, which is Samsung's first FE smartphone in two years. One of the biggest additions to the great budget phone is fast charging capabilities that can charge your phone up to 50% in just a half hour. However, in order to take advantage of that perk, you'll need to make sure to use a power adapter and cable that meet Samsung's wattage requirements.

Not all chargers are made equal, as they all feature different charging specs and speeds. In order to fast charge your Galaxy S23 FE, you'll need a power adapter and cable that can reach at least 25W charging speeds. If your power adapter supports charging two devices at once, you should shoot for an even higher wattage to ensure both devices get enough power. Since Samsung doesn't include a power adapter in the box, you'll probably need to pick one up separately. To help you out, we've rounded up a list of the best power adapters and charging cables for your Galaxy S23 FE below.