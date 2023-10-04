Samsung just announced a new smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE, that is designed to bring many of the things we love about the S23 lineup at a more affordable price. A lot of improvements have been made to the Galaxy S23 FE, which is Samsung's first FE smartphone in two years. One of the biggest additions to the great budget phone is fast charging capabilities that can charge your phone up to 50% in just a half hour. However, in order to take advantage of that perk, you'll need to make sure to use a power adapter and cable that meet Samsung's wattage requirements.
Not all chargers are made equal, as they all feature different charging specs and speeds. In order to fast charge your Galaxy S23 FE, you'll need a power adapter and cable that can reach at least 25W charging speeds. If your power adapter supports charging two devices at once, you should shoot for an even higher wattage to ensure both devices get enough power. Since Samsung doesn't include a power adapter in the box, you'll probably need to pick one up separately. To help you out, we've rounded up a list of the best power adapters and charging cables for your Galaxy S23 FE below.
-
Source: Samsung
Samsung 25W USB-C ChargerOfficial pick
-
Spigen USB-C Car Charger 75WGreat car charger
-
Samsung Trio Wireless ChargerMulti-device charger
-
Anker USB-C Cable 2-PackBest value cable
-
Anker 312 30W USB-C ChargerStarter kit
-
Source: Samsung
Samsung 25W USB-C ChargerOfficial pick$15 $20 Save $5
This is the official charger that Samsung recommends for the Galaxy S23 FE. It's rated for 25W charging speeds, which is just enough to fast charge the S23 FE smartphone. If you're looking for a simple and reliable charger, this one from Samsung has you covered.
-
Spigen USB-C Car Charger 75WGreat car charger$25 $28 Save $3
This car charger from Spigen boasts 75W of power, so it's more than enough to charge your Galaxy S23 FE. There are two USB-C ports included, so you can share some extra juice with a friend or family member while driving. Or, you can use it for earbuds or a smartatch.
-
Samsung Trio Wireless ChargerMulti-device charger
If you want a multi-device wireless charger, Samsung has an official choice for your Galaxy S23 FE. It can charge two Qi-compatible devices and a Galaxy Watch. That makes it perfect for a Galaxy S23 FE smartphone and some accessories, like Galaxy Buds.
-
Anker USB-C Cable 2-PackBest value cable
If you're looking for a simple and reliable USB-C cable, this braided option from Anker looks poised to stand the test of time. Its braided nylon material protects the inner-workings of this cable, and it's powerful enough to fast charge the S23 FE smartphone.
-
Anker 312 30W USB-C ChargerStarter kit
If you're looking for an all-in-one kit that can get you started charging your Galaxy S23 FE, this pack from Anker has you covered. It includes a 30W wall adapter and a USB-C cable at an affordable price tag.
-
Mophie Wireless 15W Charging PadWireless charging pad$24 $50 Save $26
This wireless charging pad from Mophie is slim, sleek, and functional. It supports 15W charging speeds, which is perfect for overnight charging on a nightstand or desk. These are affordable enough that you can place them around your home for convenience as well.
-
Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini ChargerCompact power bank$45 $50 Save $5
This slim 5,000 mAh battery pack from Mophie can give you some extra charge for your Galaxy S23 FE in a pinch. It has a USB-C port for wired charging, but it supports Qi wireless charging as well. If you have a MagSafe-compatible case, it will magnetically attach to your phone.
-
UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh)High-capacity power bank
This power bank from UGreen has enough power to charge your Galaxy S23 and more. It features two USB-C ports and one USB-A ports, as well as an LED display that can show battery life and charging progress. Plus, one of those USB-C ports can power a laptop with 100W charging speeds.
Our top picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 FE chargers and cables
There are a lot of great choices for chargers and cables on this list, but our top pick is the official 25W USB-C power adapter from Samsung. It's a simple and reliable power adapter capable of fast charging your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and will work great with the included USB-C cable that comes with your smartphone. For a car charger, we recommend the Spigen USB-C car charger, since it offers enough ports and power to charge two devices at once.
Next up, you might want to check out a wireless charging pad. If you're deep into the Samsung ecosystem, you should take a look at the Samsung Trio Wireless Charger. This charging pad can power your Galaxy S23 FE, a Galaxy Watch, and another Qi-compatible device. If you don't need a multi-device charging station, you can look to the Mophie 15W wireless charger instead. Don't forget to grab a power bank to make sure your Galaxy S23 FE stays charged on the go, like the compact one from Mophie or the powerful one from UGreen.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
The Galaxy S23 FE comes in tons of colors and gives you the core Samsung experience for a more affordable price.