Samsung has finally unveiled what will likely be some of the best phones of the year, and we're sure many of you have already placed orders for one (or more) of the new models. If you went with the Galaxy S23+, you'd soon be getting your hands on a fantastic device featuring Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, improved cameras, a gorgeous AMOLED display, and a large battery with 45W fast charging support.

Along with the hardware improvements, the Galaxy S23+ also comes with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced drop protection on rough surfaces like concrete. However, we still won't recommend using the phone case-free. If you want to keep your phone in top shape for the years to come, pick one of the following cases and slap it on as soon as you pull it out of the box.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S23+ Editor's Choice Want to protect your brand-new Galaxy S23+ without hiding its premium back panel? The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is your best bet. It's a clear case with a raised lip to protect the display and camera setup from scratches, and it offers a decent level of drop protection as well. See at Amazon

dbrand Grip for Galaxy S23+ Premium Pick dbrand's Grip is a premium protective case that has a unique selling point: endless customization. You can personalize it with dbrand's extensive lineup of skins and give your phone a unique look while keeping it safe from scratches and drops. Skip buying a new case every few months with dbrand's Grip case for the Galaxy S23+. See at dbrand

Supcase UB Pro for Galaxy S23+ Promoted In partnership with Supcase The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a great pick for those who want a rugged case that offers 360-degree protection. The case has a two-layer design for ample protection from scratches and drops. It even comes with a couple of extras, like a belt clip and kickstand, that you won't find on other rugged cases. See at Amazon

Spidercase for Galaxy S23+ Transparent back Protect your new Galaxy S23+ drops without compromising its premium look with the Spidercase. It offers a dual-layer design with a transparent back panel and a ruggedized frame to protect your phone without hiding its unique color. The case also has a textured grip on the sides for enhanced grip and a raised lip around the cameras for extra protection. See at Amazon

Sisyphy Super Slim for Galaxy S23+ Slim and affordable Protect your Galaxy S23+ with the Sisyphy Super Slim case without adding too much bulk. Made with real aramid fiber, this slim case offers ample protection from scratches and has a soft-touch premium finish. Given its slim form factor and lack of padding, you shouldn't pick this case if you've got butter fingers as it doesn't provide any drop protection. See at Amazon

Foluu Wallet Case for Galaxy S23+ Plenty of storage Ditch your wallet and get the Foluu wallet case for your Galaxy S23+. It features three card slots, a cash pocket, a magnetic kickstand, and a soft canvas finish that gives it a premium look. The front flap also protectors your phone's display from scratches and it features a strong magnetic closure to keep your cash and cards secure. See at Amazon

Incipio Duo for Galaxy S23+ Rugged yet minimal Want a rugged case with a minimal design? You can't go wrong with the Incipio Duo for the Galaxy S23+. It offers 360-degree protection with its dual-layer construction and has an understated design that won't make your device stand out. The case features raised nubs on the back panel that keep a safe distance between the camera lenses and any surface you place your phone on. See at Amazon

Thinborne for Galaxy S23+ Premium aramid fiber Keep your Galaxy S23+ protected without adding too much bulk with this Thinborne case. Made with a thin layer of aramid fiber, the case provides ample protection from scratches and a premium hand feel. It features precise cutouts for the camera lenses, ports, and buttons, and it's so thin that it feels more like a skin than a protective case. But that has a downside: poor drop protection. See at Amazon

Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S23+ Protective and chic The Caseology Parallax case for the Galaxy S23+ features a 3D textured back panel for optimum grip and stylish appeal. The case also offers 360-degree protection from scratches and drops. With this case, you'll have your phone looking good without compromising on protection. It's a stylish alternative to the other rugged cases on our list. See at Amazon

That rounds up our collection of the best Galaxy S23+ cases available at the moment. Since the phone just hit the market, there aren't many options out there. But we expect case manufacturers to flood the market with tons of options in the coming weeks. We'll update our list regularly to add new cases, so make sure you check back if you don't like any of the options currently on the list.

