The Galaxy S23+ comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, but the display is still prone to scratches and cracks. Protect it with these screen protectors.

Samsung's new Galaxy S23 series is now official, and the new phones bring some meaningful upgrades over their predecessors. One of the highlights is that they now feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the display, meaning the 6.6-inch panel on the Galaxy S23+ should be more durable than even other flagship phones on the market. That, however, doesn't mean it's entirely immune to cracks or scratches. We still recommend using a screen protector if you want to keep the display in pristine condition. Thankfully some good screen protectors are already available for the Galaxy S23+. In case you're wondering which one to buy right now, here are the best Samsung Galaxy S23+ screen protectors you can buy.

Spigen Glas.TR EZ Fit for Galaxy S23+ Editor's Choice The Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S23+ is tough and comes with an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay. You also get an auto-alignment tray to help you with the installation. Spigen also bundles two screen protectors in one pack, which is great if you don't get the installation right the first time. See at Amazon

Supershieldz tempered glass Best Value If you don't want to spend much money buying a screen protector, consider checking out this option. Not only does Supershieldz make high-quality tempered glass protectors that come with a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to reduce sweat and reduce fingerprints, but you get three screen protectors in a pack. See at Amazon

Spigen Neo Flex Best TPU film The Spigen NeoFlex is a simple TPU film screen protector that offers good protection with great coverage for the Galaxy S23+. It uses a wet installation method for a bubble-free installation, so it's very easy to install too. See at Amazon

Spigen Glas.TR EZ Fit Optik Pro Camera lens protectors The Spigen Glas.TR EZ Fit OptikPro is a camera lens protector for rear camera lenses. This case-friendly tempered glass comes with an installation tray to make it easier for you to install them on the device. You also get two sets of protectors in each pack. See at Amazon

Whitestone Dome Glass for Galaxy S23+ Premium Pick Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector is the most premium option in this particular collection. It comes with an installation kit that makes it incredibly easy to install on the Galaxy S23+. This pack also comes with two screen protectors, which is great in case you end up breaking the first one. See at Amazon

GBBO privacy screen protector Privacy screen If you're looking to buy privacy screen protectors to keep the prying eyes away from your phone's display, then check out this listing. It comes with two tempered glass screen protectors along with two camera lens protectors to offer good protection for your Galaxy S23+. See at Amazon

Those are some of the best screen protectors you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ right now. We've added a good mix of options to this collection, so be sure to explore all the listings before making a purchase decision. If we were to pick one then we'd go with the Spigen Glas.TR or the Supershieldz tempered glass protectors. Spigen's Glas.TR is just easy to apply thanks to the included installation kit, while the Supershieldz listing offers great value for your money.

We'll add more options to this page shortly once they're available to purchase, so be sure to check back for more screen protectors. You can also find more options in our Galaxy S22+ screen protectors guide since they have identical displays.

So which Galaxy S23+ screen protector are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. It's also worth noting that even the best screen protectors will only protect the front/display of the phone, so you might want to consider buying one of the best cases for the Galaxy S23+ to ensure it's fully protected. a case to go along with it too.