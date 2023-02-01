Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S23 lineup is finally out. Following the same pattern as last year, the company has released three flagships. As expected, the Galaxy S23 is the smallest and most affordable of the bunch, with a 6.1-inch display starting at $800. Although the Galaxy S23 boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for its display and an IP68 rating, installing a screen protector is still a good idea to keep it safe from everyday scratches, fingerprints, and drops.

After sifting through so many options, we have rounded up the best Galaxy S23 screen protectors below. You can grab one, along with a Galaxy S23 case, while you wait for your phone to ship.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Galaxy S23 Screen Protector Editor's Choice This tempered glass protector from Supershieldz is tough with hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to prevent the accumulation of fingerprints, sweat, and oils. The screen protector is super easy to apply and leaves no residue when removed. Best of all, you get three to a pack if you mess up installation or need a replacement. See at Amazon

Mr.Shield Galaxy S23 Tempered Glass Protector Best Value This screen protector from Mr.Shield offers superb scratch resistance and silicone adhesives for pristine viewing clarity. Meanwhile, the oleophobic coating should keep fingerprints and smudges at bay. The pack includes three screen protectors, making this a fantastic value-for-money option. See at Amazon

Spigen Galaxy S23 Tempered Glass Premium Pick The Spigen screen protector for the Galaxy S23 is a great way to protect your display while preserving its original clarity and brightness. This tempered glass protector is built to withstand daily wear and tear while resisting fingerprints. The innovative auto-alignment installation kit makes it easy to apply, and it's compatible with all Spigen Galaxy S23 cases. See at Amazon

Ailun Galaxy S23 Tempered Glass Protector Best for all-around protection Ailun's screen guard provides maximum protection against dust, scratches, and shocks. That applies to both the screen protector and the camera lens protectors for the back. This pack comes with three of each, making it a huge value for those who want all-around protection. See at Amazon

Spigen NeoFlex Galaxy S23 Screen Protector Best film protector The Spigen NeoFlex is a flexible film screen protector that provides excellent scratch protection without affecting the display quality or responsiveness. The protector is super easy to apply and is compatible with most smartphone cases. See at Amazon

That wraps up our round-up of the best Galaxy S23 screen protectors. The Galaxy S23's display is durable enough to handle everyday scratches and small drops, but adding an extra layer of protection can provide added peace of mind — not to mention save you from an expensive screen replacement. We always recommend screen protectors from Supershieldz since they come three to a pack and are super easy to apply, but there are other options, including film protectors and camera lens protectors.