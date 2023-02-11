Looking for a case for your Galaxy S23 that comes with a built-in screen protector? You've come to the right place.

The Galaxy S23 series from Samsung just landed, and there's a good chance they'll quickly become some of the best phones you can buy all year. One thing they all have in common is premium designs, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 covering the front and back and Armor Aluminum around the sides. This makes them some of the most durable Samsung phones yet, but that doesn't mean they're indestructible.

Despite the glass and aluminum being particularly strong this generation, the S23 series is still susceptible to scratches and cracks. Accidents happen, and it's always best to protect your shiny new smartphone with a case. If you want total 360-degree protection, a case with a built-in screen protector is a great way to achieve that, and there are plenty of great options on the market.

Below, we're rounding up some of the best Galaxy S23 series cases with built-in screen protectors.

Poetic Revolution Galaxy S23 case Editor's Choice The Poetic Revolution case for the Galaxy S23 series has a robust design with raised lips to avoid scratches on the built-in screen protector, a kickstand for propping your device up, and impact-resistant military-grade protection. See at Amazon

i-Blason Armorbox Galaxy S23 case Promoted Pick In partnership with i-Blason The i-Blason Armorbox case for the Galaxy S23 series offers military-grade drop protection, a a detachable belt clip, and a kickstand that doubles as a ring holder. Amazon

Temdan Clear Full Body Protection Galaxy S23 series case Best Value Temdan's Clear Full Body Protection case for the Galaxy S23 is great for budget shoppers given its low price. In exchange, you get shock and drop resistance, a screen protector, camera housing protection, and a clear anti-scratch backplate so the color of your smartphone shines through. See at Amazon

Humixx Waterproof Full Body Galaxy S23 Ultra case Premium Pick This Galaxy S23 Ultra case from Humixx not only offers 12-foot drop protection, but it's also IP68 water resistant to protect your device even more from liquids. See at Amazon

SPIDERCASE Waterproof Full Body Protective Case Galaxy 23 case Best for water resistance This case from SPIDERCASE comes with a waterproof design to protect your Galaxy s23 if you dunk it in a pool or take it out in a rainstorm. It also comes with military drop protection and a clear design. See at Amazon

Poetic Guardian Galaxy S23 series case Best for durability This case from Poetic offers 20-foot drop protection for maximum durability, a clear backplate, a built-in screen protector, and shock resistance. See at Amazon

Lanhiem Waterproof Full Body Protective Galaxy S23 series case Best lightweight Lanhiem's 360-degree protective case for the Galaxy S23 series comes with IP68 water resistance, a lightweight TPU build, and military-grade drop protection. See at Amazon

FNTCASE Heavy Duty Rugged Galaxy S23 Plus case Best for versatility The FNTCASE Heavy Duty Rugged case - available for the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra - offers 360-degree military protection with a belt-clip holster, kickstand, and various color options. See at Amazon

ESR Shock Armor Kickstand Galaxy S23 Ultra case Best with kickstand The ESR Shock Armor Kickstand case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great, all-around case. It comes with shock-absorbing Air-Guard corners, military-grade drop protection, a built-in screen protector, and a kickstand. See at Amazon

When shopping for a case with a built-in screen protector, you want to make sure you get one made of high quality materials and good drop protection. A couple of our favorites are the Poetic Revolution and i-Blason Armorbox with their increased durability and kickstands, while others like the Humixx and SPIDERCASE cases help with not just durability but water resistance as well. Is there one you have your eye on? If so, let us know in the comments.

For more on the Galaxy S23, check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases you can get.