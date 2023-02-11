The Galaxy S23 series from Samsung just landed, and there's a good chance they'll quickly become some of the best phones you can buy all year. One thing they all have in common is premium designs, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 covering the front and back and Armor Aluminum around the sides. This makes them some of the most durable Samsung phones yet, but that doesn't mean they're indestructible.
Despite the glass and aluminum being particularly strong this generation, the S23 series is still susceptible to scratches and cracks. Accidents happen, and it's always best to protect your shiny new smartphone with a case. If you want total 360-degree protection, a case with a built-in screen protector is a great way to achieve that, and there are plenty of great options on the market.
Below, we're rounding up some of the best Galaxy S23 series cases with built-in screen protectors.
Poetic Revolution Galaxy S23 caseEditor's Choice
The Poetic Revolution case for the Galaxy S23 series has a robust design with raised lips to avoid scratches on the built-in screen protector, a kickstand for propping your device up, and impact-resistant military-grade protection.
i-Blason Armorbox Galaxy S23 casePromoted Pick
The i-Blason Armorbox case for the Galaxy S23 series offers military-grade drop protection, a a detachable belt clip, and a kickstand that doubles as a ring holder.
Temdan Clear Full Body Protection Galaxy S23 series caseBest Value
Temdan's Clear Full Body Protection case for the Galaxy S23 is great for budget shoppers given its low price. In exchange, you get shock and drop resistance, a screen protector, camera housing protection, and a clear anti-scratch backplate so the color of your smartphone shines through.
Humixx Waterproof Full Body Galaxy S23 Ultra casePremium Pick
This Galaxy S23 Ultra case from Humixx not only offers 12-foot drop protection, but it's also IP68 water resistant to protect your device even more from liquids.
SPIDERCASE Waterproof Full Body Protective Case Galaxy 23 caseBest for water resistance
This case from SPIDERCASE comes with a waterproof design to protect your Galaxy s23 if you dunk it in a pool or take it out in a rainstorm. It also comes with military drop protection and a clear design.
Poetic Guardian Galaxy S23 series caseBest for durability
This case from Poetic offers 20-foot drop protection for maximum durability, a clear backplate, a built-in screen protector, and shock resistance.
Lanhiem Waterproof Full Body Protective Galaxy S23 series caseBest lightweight
Lanhiem's 360-degree protective case for the Galaxy S23 series comes with IP68 water resistance, a lightweight TPU build, and military-grade drop protection.
FNTCASE Heavy Duty Rugged Galaxy S23 Plus caseBest for versatility
The FNTCASE Heavy Duty Rugged case - available for the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra - offers 360-degree military protection with a belt-clip holster, kickstand, and various color options.
ESR Shock Armor Kickstand Galaxy S23 Ultra caseBest with kickstand
The ESR Shock Armor Kickstand case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great, all-around case. It comes with shock-absorbing Air-Guard corners, military-grade drop protection, a built-in screen protector, and a kickstand.
When shopping for a case with a built-in screen protector, you want to make sure you get one made of high quality materials and good drop protection. A couple of our favorites are the Poetic Revolution and i-Blason Armorbox with their increased durability and kickstands, while others like the Humixx and SPIDERCASE cases help with not just durability but water resistance as well. Is there one you have your eye on? If so, let us know in the comments.
Samsung Galaxy S23$180 $800 Save $620
The regular Galaxy S23 is a great option if you're in the market for a smaller smartphone thanks to its 6.1-inch display. But despite the size, it's not lacking any features that the larger S23+ has. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP camera, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S23+$0 $1000 Save $1000
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is slightly bigger than the regular model. That means that the screen is bigger, and the battery is bigger too. It comes with the same 50MP camera sensor as the S23, and it comes in the same four colors.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra$200 $1200 Save $1000
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1.