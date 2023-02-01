Samsung's latest flagships are finally here, and while some will spend less on the Galaxy S23, we're sure many of you have placed orders for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra. The flagship model brings several improvements over last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra,

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features an Armor Aluminum frame and IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. However, the newer model comes with Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which offers improved drop protection and scratch resistance. Despite that, you should ideally get a screen protector for your Galaxy S23 Ultra to add an extra layer of protection to its display and ensure it remains scratch-free in the years to come.

We've curated the following list of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors out there, and you should order one right away to keep your phone's display looking pristine for as long as possible.

Tempered glass screen protectors might interfere with cases since the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a curved screen. They might also cause issues with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. You won't face these issues with the TPU film-type screen protectors. We'll update this list when we learn more.

Spigen NeoFlex for Galaxy S23 Ultra Editor's Choice The Spigen NeoFlex is the best TPU screen protector you can get for your Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's fully compatible with the ultrasonic fingerprint reader and is easy to apply. See at Amazon

Supershieldz TPU screen protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra Best Value Grab this affordable 2-pack of Supershieldz' TPU screen protector for your Galaxy S23 Ultra and protect its gorgeous display from scratches for under $10. See at Amazon

Milomdoi Tempered Glass for Galaxy S23 Ultra Affordable tempered glass This three-pack of Milomdoi's Tempered Glass screen protector for the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a tool for easy application and a set of camera lens protectors. See at Amazon

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is absolutely worth getting. It contains many improvements, including a slightly improved design, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, an insane 200MP primary camera, and an updated selfie shooter. These upgrades should easily make it one of the best phones of the year.

There aren't many screen protectors at the moment as the device is still available for preorder, but we expect more manufacturers to launch more in the coming weeks. We'll update this post with more great options once they become available, so make sure to check back in some time if you don't like the ones available right now. There are still great options available though, including some tempered glass protectors from Supershieldz and a TPU one from Spigen.

Once you're done ordering a screen protector, head over to our roundup of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases to snag one for your device.