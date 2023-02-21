Why carry a big phone and a bulky wallet when you can use one of these wallet cases on your Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will surely land a spot in our roundup of the year's best phones. It has everything you could possibly ask for, including a gorgeous display, impressive cameras, great battery life, a built-in S Pen, and much more. Despite its hefty price tag, we're sure many of you have already ordered one for yourself. If so, we highly recommend investing in a durable Galaxy S23 Ultra case to protect it from drops and scratches. Not a fan of regular slim or rugged cases? Perhaps, one of these Galaxy S23 Ultra wallet cases is more up your alley.

Wallet cases offer built-in storage for cards and cash, allowing you to ditch your old-school wallet or provide easy access to frequently-used transit cards. The following list includes a variety of wallet cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, offering unique solutions to help you carry your cards or cash with your phone.

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro for Galaxy S23 Ultra Editor's Choice The VRS Design Damda Glide Pro is a great rugged wallet case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra that offers 360-degree protection and a built-in wallet with space for up to 4 cards and some cash. See at Amazon

Ringke Fusion Card For Galaxy S23 Ultra Best Value The Ringke Fusion Card is an affordable clear case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra that offers ample protection and storage space for a single card best suited for holding transit cards. See at Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor CS For Galaxy S23 Ultra Premium Pick The Spigen Slim Armor CS for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a premium protective case with a sleek card slot on the back that can hold up to two cards. It's a great pick if you don't like bulky cases. See at Amazon

Case-Mate Leather Folio Case For Galaxy S23 Ultra Premium Leather Folio The Case-Mate leather folio case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a premium finish, 360-degree protection, and storage space for up to four cards and some cash. See at Amazon

Cooya Wallet case for Galaxy S23 Ultra Unique Design The Cooya wallet case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a unique design with a foldable wallet on the back with space for up to 5 cards. It also offers all-around protection and a textured grip. See at Amazon

Goospery Rail Wallet Case for Galaxy S23 Ultra Sleek Design The Goospery Rail wallet case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a sleek design with a smooth finish and a raised card holder on the back that can store up to two payment or transit cards. See at Amazon

OtterBox Strada Series For Galaxy S23 Ultra Sleek, yet durable This leather textured folio-style is a durable wallet case that has a magnetic closure that keeps the front closed to protect your phone's screen while holding two cards on the inside. See at Amazon

Smartish Wallet Case for Galaxy S23 Ultra Quick Access Card Storage The Smartish Galaxy S23 Ultra wallet case features a unique design that gives you quick access to up to three cards and cash. It also has textured sides for an enhanced grip. See at Amazon

Goospery Wallet Case for Galaxy S23 Ultra Hidden Card Slots The Goospery wallet case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra features two card slots behind a magnetic door on the back panel, allowing you to keep your cards safe from prying eyes. See at Amazon

That rounds up our list of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra wallet cases on the market. We expect more case manufacturers to release similar cases for the device in the coming days. We'll keep this post updated, so check back in a few days if you don't like any of the options currently on the list. You might also want to check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors to keep your new phone's display scratch-free.