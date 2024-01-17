It's that time of year again when Samsung unveils its latest phones, showing off what could become some of the best Android smartphones of 2024. Samsung's Galaxy S24 series devices come in a trio this year, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, and S24. While the handsets might look similar to last year's models, you're getting a big upgrade internally, with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy powering each device.

As far as pricing goes, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to be the top-end model and starts at $1299.99. The Galaxy S24+ is going to cost a little less, starting at $999.99, while the Galaxy S24 will start at $799.99. There are a lot of great options here, and you can't go wrong with whatever model you choose. With that said, pre-orders are now open, and we're seeing a lot of great deals from retailers and wireless carriers.

Galaxy 24 models 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra - $1299.99 $1419.99 $1659.99 Galaxy S24+ - $999.99 $1119.99 - Galaxy S24 $799.99 $859.99 - -

During the pre-order phase which starts on January 17, you're going to see the deepest discounts on Samsung's latest phones with incredible trade-in offers and other incentives. These discounts are only going to be available until January 30, with the phones making their retail launch on January 31. So if you've been looking for a new phone or just need a reason to upgrade your current one, now's going to be the perfect time. Don't miss out!

Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model, with a large 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that provides vibrant colors and excellent black levels. In addition to the beautiful image quality, the screen also has a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz. When it comes to power, you're looking at the latest SoC available with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy paired with 12GB RAM.

As far as cameras go, the S24 Ultra has a 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP front-facing camera. The S24 Ultra will provide all-day use thanks to its large 5,000mAh battery, and there's 45W wired charging that will allow the handset to get from zero to 65% in around 30 minutes. Wireless charging is also available here, along with Wireless PowerShare so you can use the phone to charge other wireless devices as well.

Connectivity is going to get a huge boost here with Wi-Fi 7, and support for the usual like 5G LTE and Bluetooth 5.3. The phone will also be safe from the elements with an IP68 rating. When it comes to storage options, there's a 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB model. And as far as pricing goes, the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1299.99.

Samsung Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be able to get a free storage upgrade and a $100 Samsung credit. XDA readers will also qualify for an additional $50 credit by using this link. If you have a device to trade in, you can score up to $750 towards your new device with enhanced trade-in promotions. If you're a student, you can also qualify for an additional 10% off. See at Samsung

Amazon $200 gift card with purchase Amazon has the Galaxy S24 Ultra and is offering a $200 gift card with purchase. You can also finance the device if you have an Amazon credit card, and you can purchase up to three years of warranty. See at Amazon

Best Buy $150 gift card with purchase Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be able to get a free storage upgrade and a $150 Best Buy gift card. If you have an eligible device to trade in, you can save up to $870 on your new phone. See at Best Buy

AT&T Up to $1000 in credit after trade-in Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be able to get a free storage upgrade and a $1000 credit with any Galaxy phone trade-in. Trade-in devices can be any Samsung Galaxy model in any condition. See at AT&T

T-Mobile Up to $1000 off with trade-in T-Mobile is offering up to $1000 off on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a trade-in on a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. See at T-Mobile

Verizon Up to $1000 off with trade-in Verizon is kicking things off by offering the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1000 off with the trade-in of any Samsung phone in any condition. In addition, the carrier is offering a free memory bump for a limited time. See at Verizon

Galaxy S24+

Despite its smaller size, the Galaxy S24+ still packs quite a punch with nearly identical specifications to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Perhaps the main difference between the two is going to be a slightly smaller 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. You're still going to get the same great colors and black levels here, along with a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz.

The Galaxy S24+ is also powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy that's paired with 12GB RAM. When it comes to storage options, you're looking at 256GB and 512GB. When it comes to the cameras, you're getting a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP front-facing camera.

You'll get all-day battery life as well with a 4,900mAh capacity, along with 45W wired charging speeds, wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare so you can use the phone to charge other wireless devices. When it comes to connectivity, the S24+ supports Wi-Fi 6E, 5G LTE and Bluetooth 5.3. The Galaxy S24+ has a retail price starting at $999.99.

Samsung Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be able to get a free storage upgrade and a $75 Samsung credit. XDA readers will also qualify for an additional $50 credit by using this link. If you have a device to trade in, you can score up to $650 towards your new device with enhanced trade-in promotions. If you're a student, you can also qualify for an additional 7.5% off. See at Samsung

Amazon $150 gift card with purchase Amazon has the Galaxy S24+ and is offering a $150 gift card with purchase. You can also finance the device if you have an Amazon credit card, and you can purchase up to three years of warranty. See at Amazon

Best Buy $100 gift card with purchase Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be able to get a free storage upgrade and a $100 Best Buy gift card. If you have an eligible device to trade in, you can save up to $870 on your new phone. See at Best Buy

AT&T Up to $1000 in credit after trade-in Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be able to get a free storage upgrade and a free phone with any Galaxy phone trade-in. Trade-in devices can be any Samsung Galaxy model in any condition. See at AT&T

T-Mobile Up to $1000 off with trade-in T-Mobile is offering up to $1000 off on the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with a trade-in on a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. See at T-Mobile

Verizon Verizon is kicking things off by offering the Galaxy S24+ for free with the trade-in of any Samsung phone in any condition. In addition, the carrier is offering a free memory bump for a limited time. See at Verizon

Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 is the most compact phone in the lineup with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display supporting a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz. The device is also powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy that's paired with 8GB RAM, and has two storage options with 256GB and 512GB.

When it comes to the cameras, you're getting a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP front-facing camera. The phone has a 4,000mAh capacity battery, and supports 25W charging speeds, along with wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare. The Galaxy S24 has a retail price starting at $799.99.

Samsung Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24+ will be able to get a free storage upgrade and a $25 Samsung credit. XDA readers will also qualify for an additional $50 credit by using this link. If you have a device to trade in, you can score up to $550 towards your new device with enhanced trade-in promotions. If you're a student, you can also qualify for an additional 5% off. See at Samsung

Amazon $50 gift card with purchase Amazon has the Galaxy S24 and is offering a $50 gift card with purchase. You can also finance the device if you have an Amazon credit card, and you can purchase up to three years of warranty. See at Amazon

Best Buy $50 gift card with purchase Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be able to get a free storage upgrade and a $50 Best Buy gift card. If you have an eligible device to trade in, you can save up to $870 on your new phone. See at Best Buy

AT&T Up to $800 in credit after trade-in Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 will be able to get a free storage upgrade and a free phone with any Galaxy phone trade-in. Trade-in devices can be any Samsung Galaxy model in any condition. See at AT&T

T-Mobile Up to $1000 off T-Mobile is offering up to $1000 off on the Samsung Galaxy S24 with a trade-in on a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. See at T-Mobile

Verizon Verizon is kicking things off by offering the Galaxy S24 for free with the trade-in of any Samsung phone in any condition. In addition, the carrier is offering a free memory bump for a limited time. See at Verizon

These are some of the best deals you're going to find on Samsung Galaxy S24 devices. While these are still early days, you want to be quick, because the pre-order period won't last long. Historically, we've seen Samsung really crank up the promotions during this time, and quickly pull things back once the phone is released. So, if you've been thinking about getting a new phone or just upgrading your current one, now's going to be the perfect time to do so.