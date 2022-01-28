These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 cases in 2022

When it comes to tablets, the Apple iPad is the undisputed king. However, if you’re looking to purchase an Android tablet, chances are that you’re considering one from Samsung. After all, they’re one of the few brands that still make good Android tablets. The Galaxy Tab S8 is right around the corner which you can, in fact, reserve before launch to get some extra discounts. While the ‘S’ series of tablets are catered to the flagship segment, the recently launched Galaxy Tab A8 focuses on the affordable segment. If you’ve bought one for yourself or are planning to get one, it’s also important to protect it from scratches and dents.

The best way to do that is to use a good case. A case not only helps to protect your device but can also extend or add some features that can improve the overall user experience. For example, some Galaxy Tab A8 cases might come with a kickstand to hold the tablet at an angle when it’s kept on a table. This is another reason why a case can be a useful accessory. Here are some of the best Galaxy Tab A8 cases that you can buy for your brand new tablet to protect it and even change the way it looks!

Keyboard case with Trackpad Best for productivity If you want to extend the capabilities of your tablet and use it like a laptop, this is the case you should get. View at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged protection This is the case to get if you want maximum protection. It has a screen protector and a kickstand built-in. View at Amazon Promoted

Zcocqp Folio Case Magnetic case If you're looking for a folio case that can act as a kickstand in multiple angles, here's a good option. View at Amazon

Shockproof case for kids Especially made for kids This is the best investment if your kids are going to use your tablet. It has extreme shock protection and a strap. View at Amazon

Cobak PU leather case PU leather folio This is a folio case that's made out of PU leather and looks premium. You can also use it as a stand when viewing content. View at Amazon

Premium leather case Premium leather finish Here's a case for those who want premium looks. It's also very functional with auto-wake and sleep and a kickstand. View at Amazon

Dual-layer Shockproof case Built-in hand strap Apart from being extremely protective, this case has a built-in kickstand and even a hand strap to help you hold the tablet while using it. View at Amazon

Moko clear case Clear back If you want to show the back of your tablet while also adding a decent bit of protection, you should get this one. Also has a kickstand. View at Amazon

Fintie Slim Folio case Multiple angles This is a folio case that can be rested in multiple angles to consume content. It has a hard back that also provides ample protection. View at Amazon

These are some of the best cases that you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. As mentioned earlier, most of these cases have additional benefits apart from just protecting your device. Some cases have a built-in kickstand while others have an auto screen on/off functionality that turns the screen on every time you open the case, or turn off the screen when you close the case. Some cases even have a built-in hand strap to help you grip and hold the tablet while you’re using it since tablets are quite large. If you have kids who are going to use the tablet, you can also get a shockproof option that can survive harsh drops and protect the display.