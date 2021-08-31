These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Cases: Supcase, Spigen, ProCase, and more!

Samsung is one of the few OEMs that still manufactures Android tablets. While there are other brands like Xiaomi and Lenovo that also still make tablets, they’re not so popular in western markets and are generally intended for the Chinese market. One of the tablets that Samsung makes is the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It’s a mid-range tablet that is much more affordable than the flagship Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus that the brand sells. If you’re looking for an affordable tablet for media consumption or for getting work done while you’re on the move, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE might be a good option to consider without breaking the bank.

If you’ve got yourself a Galaxy Tab S7 FE or you’re planning to pick one up soon, it would be wise to consider getting a case to protect the device and also to increase the usability of the tablet. Oftentimes, you may not want to hold the tablet in your hand while using it since it’s quite large and may start to feel uncomfortable. That’s where a few cases can improve the usability of the tablet by introducing a kickstand or some sort of mechanism that will allow you to rest the tablet on a surface while you’re consuming content or working. Here are some of the best Galaxy Tab S7 FE cases to choose from!

Spigen Tough Armor Pro Tough case Spigen is one of the more popular brands when it comes to cases especially protective ones. This is a dual layer case with a kickstand and S Pen slot. View at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate protection If you're looking for the best protection for your tablet, this is the case to go for. It even has a built-in screen protector and a kickstand. View at Amazon Promoted

Soke Shockproof Case Folio case This is a premium looking folio case that covers the screen when closed. It can also act as a kickstand and has an S Pen holder built-in. View at Amazon

Infiland Folio Case Multiple angles This is a shockproof case that also has a folio that can be used to prop-up the tablet at multiple different angles. Also has an S Pen holder. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Case Unique look If you want a nice design on your case with extreme protection, this case gives you exactly that. It even has a built-in screen protector. View at Amazon Promoted

Ztoptop Magnetic Case Ultra-slim Not everyone likes to add a lot of bulk to their devices. If you are one of them, this slim case with magnets is for you. It also has aut-wake functionality. View at Amazon

Fintie Hybrid Slim Case Clear and protective This is a nice clear case with some colorful accents. It's also protective thanks to bumper on the sides and also has a kickstand built in. View at Amazon

Seymac Drop-proof case Built like a tank If you want to go overboard with protection, this case is for you. It's thick and rugged, has a screen protector, and a hand strap at the back. View at Amazon

ProCase Slim Folio Thin and elegant This is a thin case with minimal protection but it looks classy and has a kickstand built-in along with an S Pen slot. Minimalistic and looks good. View at Amazon

These were some of the best Galaxy Tab S7 FE cases that you can buy for your new tablet! Depending on whether you like a slim case that can act as a kickstand or whether you want a rugged case that can protect your tablet from scratches and drops, you can pick the one that best suits your needs. We recommend picking up the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro if you want the best protection and frequently drop your tablet. It’s especially useful if you have a kid that handles the device. If you want something a little less bulky while still adding a decent amount of protection, the Spigen Tough Armor Pro is also a good option. If you want something thin and minimal, the ProCase Slim Folio is the one we would recommend.