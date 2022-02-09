These are the best chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series in 2022

Samsung’s flagship tablet lineup for 2022 includes the new Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is looking mighty powerful this year, especially the Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra. You can check out our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 hands-on piece to learn more about our experience of using them briefly.

One thing to note about these new tablets is that they don’t support wireless charging. That’s right, even the most premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra lacks wireless charging support, which means you’ll have to rely on wired chargers. Samsung has added support for 45W wired fast charging to save the day, but you’ll need to buy a separate charger as it’s not included in this box. Luckily, finding the best Galaxy Tab S8 series charger is less of an issue now as there are plenty of reliable options out there. Here are a few that we think are worth considering:

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series wired chargers

Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charger Best from Samsung Samsung has its own 45W USB-C fast wired charger that'll work perfectly with the new Galaxy Tab S8 series. This charger can deliver up to 45W power to any USB PD device, so it's a reliable charger that can be used with your smartphone too if it supports fast charging. It's also bundled with a Type-C to Type-C cable in the box. Buy from Amazon

SAMSUNG 25W USB-C fast charger Slightly Slower Speed While not as fast as Samsung's 45W charger, we think the company's own 25W charger is also pretty good to top up the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. You can also buy slower chargers but we think the 25W charger marks the sweet by offering good speeds without breaking a bank. Also, we've added the variant that comes with a USB-C charging cable, so you don't have to worry about any compatibility issues. Buy from Samsung

Motorola TurboPower 45W USB-C Charger Best from Motorola

Motorola's TurboPower 45W USB-C charger is also a reliable option if you're looking to buy a new charger for the Galaxy Tab S8 series. This charger works well with other PD-compatible products too, so that's great. It only comes with a single port but you also get a compatible Type-C to Type-C cable in the box. Buy from Amazon

Spigen 45W Arcstation Pro GaN Charger Compact Charger The Spigen 45W Arcstation Pro is a GaN charger which means it generates less heat and is compact in size. That makes this particular charger better than a lot of other options mentioned in this collection. The charger, as you can see, features a single USB Type-C port that can deliver up to 45W power to compatible devices. Buy from Amazon

Nekteck 45W USB-C Wall Charger Attached USB-C cable The Nekteck 45W USB-C Wall charger is yet another option to consider for the new Galaxy Tab S8 series. One thing to note about this particular charger is that it comes with a non-removable USB Type-C cable. This charger also goes easy on your wallet, thereby making it a great alternative to a lot of other chargers mentioned in this collection. Buy from Amazon

Baseus 65W 3 Port USB charger Triple port charger The Baseus 65W 3 port USB charger, as the name suggests, comes with three USB ports that lets you charge up to three devices simultaneously. This is suitable for power users who tend to have a lot of devices to charge at the same time. It comes with two USB Type-C ports and a single USB Type-A port. While the first Type-C port can deliver up to 65W charge, the second Type-C port, and the Type-A port only support up to 30W charge. Buy from Amazon

Spigen 20W USB-C Charger Smallest Charger While we've already added a more powerful charger from Spigen, we wanted to mention this particular charger too mainly because of how small it really is. It's one of the smallest USB-C chargers you'll find on the market right now. This particular charger, however, only supports up to 20W fast charging, so you'll have to look elsewhere if you want something more powerful. Buy from Amazon

Anker 20W USB-C charger (Nano) Alternate best compact charger The Anker 20W USB-C charger is also a great option to consider if you're looking for something compact. While it won't be able to pump out the full 45W power required to fast charge the Galaxy Tab S8, it'll be unobtrusive while carrying it around. Besides that, 20W charging is still faster than a lot of other options out there. Buy from Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Best Slim Charger If you're looking for a charger with a relatively slim profile, then the Belkin BoostCharge Pro is worth checking out. This particular charger uses GaN tech like the Spigen ArcStation Pro, and we think it's great for portability. This charger only supports up to 20W charging, though, so keep that in mind. Buy from Amazon

MINIX 66W GaN charger Perfect for travel If you are a frequent international traveler then you might want to check out the MINIX 66W GaN charger. This particular charger comes with UK/EU pin converters, making it easy to use it in different countries. As a 66W GaN charger, it'll supply enough power to charge your Galaxy Tab S8 and it's more compact than a lot of other options mentioned in this collection. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Arcstation 65W car charger Powerful Car Charger While you may not need a car charger for a tablet, we wanted to add the Spigen USB C Car Charger as a solid option to consider. This charger, as you can see, comes with two ports -- a 45W and a 20W Max PD 3.0 charging port. It's got enough power to handle a variety of devices including the new Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Buy from Amazon

Sabrent USB Rapid Charger How many ports do you need? This Sabrent charger, as you can see, comes with as many as eight USB ports. We think this should be enough to charge plenty of devices at the same time. The charger includes two USB Type-C ports that support USB PD and can deliver up to 28W of power. The USB-A ports, on the other hand, support up to 15W charging. Buy from Amazon

As you can see, there’s no shortage of reliable wired chargers for the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets on the market right now. Most of the fast chargers mentioned in this collection also support Programmable Power Supply (PPS), so they should be able to fast charge the new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets without any issues. Out of all the options we’ve mentioned in this collection, we think the Samsung 45 wired fast charger is perfect for most users. If you don’t mind slightly higher charging times, then you can also consider the Samsung 25W charger for your new Galaxy Tab S8. Alternatively, we’ve also added some other options including the Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro GaN charger, the Baseus 65W USB 3 port charger, and more for you to check out.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the smallest of the three new tablets. It packs an 8,000mAh battery inside that supports 45W wired fast charging with a compatible charger. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a slightly bigger tablet with a 10,090mAh battery. This one also supports 45W fast wired charging as long as you have a compatible charger. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the biggest, most premium tablet out of the bunch. But just like the other two tablets in the series, this one also supports only fast wired charging with a compatible 45W charger. Buy from Samsung

So let us know which wired charger are you looking to buy for the new Galaxy Tab S8 series. If you haven’t already purchased one of these new tablets, then be sure to stop by our Galaxy Tab S8 deals page to see if you can grab some discounts while shopping online.