These are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 clear cases to buy in 2022

Samsung has finally revealed its latest lineup of tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the mighty Galaxy S8 Ultra. If you’ve decided to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, an essential step would be to buy a screen protector as well. This protects the display from light scratches and ensures the tablet retains its shiny surface. Another wise idea would be to buy a case for it. Tablets are very delicate devices, and a single drop could shatter them to a million pieces. Repair costs can be very high, especially when it comes to modern, recently released devices. Why go through that when you can minimize the damages of accidents with an affordable case? You don’t even have to conceal the original design of the tablet. That’s why we have prepared for you a list of the best clear cases for the Galaxy Tab S8. Note that some of these cases were designed for the Galaxy Tab S7, but they’ll work just fine with the Galaxy Tab S8 — as both tablets share the same exterior build.

Ringke Fusion Clear Case With S Pen Holder This clear case includes an S Pen holder so you can keep the stylus attached to your tablet at all times. Thanks to its raised lips, your tablet's display is less likely to get scratched. View on Amazon

Zeking Soft Skin Case Affordable This flexible silicone case has raised edges to protect the display and costs under $10. It's ideal for those looking to protect their tablets without spending a fortune on more premium products. View on Amazon

Hoidokly Hard Clear Cover 360º Protection This case has a transparent back and a colored front, offering 360º protection for your tablet. It additionally supports smart display auto wake/sleep and kickstand mode. View on Amazon

Cbus Wireless Flex-Gel Case Lifetime Warranty This lightweight, flexible case comes with a lifetime warranty from its manufacturer. It's comfortable, simple, and affordable. View on Amazon

iCoverCase Clear Back Case Matte This transparent case has a matte layer that adds a dramatic effect. It has a non-slip design to make dropping the tablet harder. View on Amazon

Araree MACH TPU Cover Shockproof This case has an S Pen holder so you don't have to worry about leaving your stylus behind. It's flexible, scratchproof, and shockproof. View on Amazon

If I had to buy one of these cases for my Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, I would totally go for the Zeking Soft Skin Case. It’s minimalistic, thin, barely visible, and budget-friendly. As someone who dislikes sacrificing the original look of a device in the name of protection, this case provides enough security without being in the way. It shows off the premium build and the vibrant colors of the Galaxy Tab S8, while adding an additional protective layer to the glass slab.

What’s so great about cases is that you don’t have to stick to one of them. If you find clear cases too boring, you could always switch to another, more colorful one. The process is both easy and affordable — as cases usually don’t cost much. You can have a wide variety of them that you can use based on your clothing, moods, and different occasions.

