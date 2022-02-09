These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Pre-order Deals in 2022

Along with the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Samsung has also announced its latest flagship tablet lineup — the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Over the years, Apple’s iPad has maintained its dominance in the flagship tablets category. If there’s one brand that has been competing with Apple in this space, it’s Samsung. The flagship ‘S’ series of tablets has always stood for a premium experience right from performance to display. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is no different. If you’re planning to buy any of the three flagship tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8 series for yourself, here are some of the best deals to take advantage of. The tablets are quite expensive, so a nice deal is always welcome!

In fact, you can invest your savings towards some nice cases for your brand new device. You can take a look at the best Galaxy Tab S8 cases, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus cases, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra cases to change the look of your tablet while protecting it from scratches and dents. That being said, here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series pre-order deals. The tablets have been announced on 9th February and are available to pre-order until 24th February 2022. They will go on sale in the US starting from 25th February.

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Deals

There are several online retailers you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 series from with varying offers and discounts. From the three tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the only tablet that comes with 5G connectivity which makes it the only version that can be bought with a carrier subscription.

Samsung Store

Given that these are Samsung tablets, the brand’s online store is the first place from where you can get your hands on the new Galaxy Tab S8 series of devices. Samsung is also providing the best pre-order launch deals on top of the $699 launch price for the Galaxy Tab S8, $899 for the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and $1,099 for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Free Keyboard Cover When you pre-book the Galaxy Tab S8 directly from Samsung, you will get a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim to extend the functionality of the tablet. Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Free Keyboard Cover If you pre-book the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus directly from Samsung, you will get the same free Book Cover Keyboard Slim that increases productivity on the tablet. Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Free Backlit Keyboard The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most premium product so the freebie is also better. You get a Book Cover Keyboard with your purchase which is handy. Pre-order at Samsung

If you’re buying any of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, you can get an additional 25% off on any of the three Galaxy Tab S8 series devices.

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Carrier Deals

Of the three tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8 series, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the only version that has cellular support in the USA. So, if you wish to use 5G on your tablet when you’re not connected to a Wi-Fi network, you have no choice but to opt for the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. Here are all the carrier deals for the device.

Verizon You can get the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus from Verizon for $30.55 a month along with an additional $130 off when you buy it with a Galaxy S22 series device. You can also trade-in select tbalets for extra $180 off. Pre-order at Verizon

These are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series pre-order deals if you plan on purchasing the tablet right now. Apart from these individual offers, buyers will get four months of free YouTube Premium subscription along with any of the three Galaxy Tab S8 series devices.

As the tab is still new and hasn’t been made available yet, you will find that the devices are available only at select outlets and retailers. Currently, the Samsung Store seems to be the best option if you want to purchase any of the three devices in the Galaxy Tab S8 series since you’re getting a free keyboard case that extends the functionality and makes the tablet a portable laptop. We will add more retailers and carriers as and when the tablets become more widely available.