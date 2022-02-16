Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series support microSD cards? Which microSD card should I buy?

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 series includes three new tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. All three tablets are packed with some awesome features and they look very promising, at least on paper. The tablets also come bundled with an S Pen in the box, which is great. You can check out our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 hands-on to know what we make of these tablets after using them briefly.

Does the Galaxy Tab S8 series support microSD cards?

When it comes to storage, both Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus can be purchased with up to 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, can be purchased with up to 512GB of storage. The best thing about these tablets is that they all support microSD cards up to 1TB to quickly add more storage. This is a great feature to have, especially on tablets like these that offer an excellent experience when it comes to media consumption. So, to answer the main question at hand — Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series supports microSD cards.

If you ended up on this page searching for microSD card supports on the Galaxy Tab S8 series, there’s a good chance you’re looking for one. Well, we wanted to make it easier for you by listing some good options to consider. Here’s are some of the best microSD cards you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Best MicroSD Cards for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD card Made by Samsung The Samsung EVO Select is a great option to consider if you're looking for something made by Samsung. This particular microSD card is available in up to 512GB capacity and it offers fast transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s read and write speeds, respectively. Buy from Amazon

Samsung EVO Select Plus

Alternate best from Samsung The Samsung EVO Select Plus, as the name suggests, is a slightly better version of the standard EVO Select microSD card. This one offers better read and write speeds coming in at 130MB/s. It's ideal for those who're looking to take a lot of photos and videos. Buy from Amazon

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Affordable option SanDisk has plenty of microSD cards to choose from but we think the Ultra is amongst the best when it comes to affordable options. These SD cards offer read speeds of up to 100MB/s, making them just as good as a lot of other cards in this collection. Buy from Amazon

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Best 1TB microSD card If you want to pick up a 1TB microSD card for your new Galaxy Tab S8, then we think you should check out the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I card. This is great for those who like to have a copious amount of storage at their disposal, be it for storing media files for content consumption or for recording a lot of 4K video footage. Buy from Amazon

TEAMGROUP GO Card Ultra-rugged microSD card The TeamGroup Go card is yet another option to consider if you're looking to buy a 1TB microSD card. This particular microSD card offers protection against water, dust, X-ray, and cold weather conditions, which makes it perfect if you happen to have other devices like action cameras or drones. Buy from Amazon

SanDisk Extreme Pro

Best high-speed option The SanDisk Extreme Pro offers transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s, making it one of the fastest microSD cards in this collection. This particular microSD card is available in up to 400GB capacity and is said to be waterproof, shockproof, X-ray proof, etc., similar to the TeamGroup Go card. Buy from Amazon

There are plenty of options to choose from but we think the Samsung EVO Select is a good option for most users who just want a microSD card to store media files, app data, and more. It’s a reliable ‘U3’ card with transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s. Those who want to buy a microSD card for shooting photos and video footage can check out a U3/V30 card like the SanDisk Extreme Pro that offers high transfer speeds. We’ve also added other options including the highly durable TeamGroup Go card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the smallest of the three new tablets. It comes with up to 256GB of internal storage and support for up to a 1TB microSD card. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a slightly bigger tablet with a Super AMOLED display. However, this one also comes with up to 256GB storage and support for up to a 1TB microSD card. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most premium tablet out of the bunch. You can buy a variant of this tablet with up to 512GB of internal storage, so you may not need a microSD card with this one. Buy from Samsung

If you’re still on the lookout for some discounts before buying one of these new tablets, then be sure to check out our Galaxy Tab S8 deals page.