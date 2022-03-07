These are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus kickstand cases to buy in 2022

Samsung has finally released its latest lineup of flagship tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. If you’ve made the decision to buy the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, you should totally buy a screen protector and a case, as well. Tablets are large and delicate devices, so brutal accidents could always occur. The good news is that some damages can be dodged if you protect the tablet properly. Some cases not only offer protection and style, but they also add extra functionalities. A kickstand, for example, allows you to erect your tablet on a surface to comfortably type, doodle, or watch your favorite TV series. For this reason, we have prepared for you a list of the best kickstand cases for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. These will offer both protection and added functionality to your flagship tablet.

Ztotop Slim Smart Cover Professional This affordable smart case is available in two colors, has an S Pen holder, and supports two viewing angles. It has a formal vibe to it, as well. View on Amazon

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Case Heavy Duty This case is somewhat expensive, but it offers a rugged build. It's available in two colors and offers a kickstand and an S Pen holder. View on Amazon

SUPCASE UB Pro Series 360º Protection This case comes with a built-in screen protector, an S Pen holder, and a kickstand for landscape viewing. View on Amazon Promoted

ProCase Rugged Cover With Shoulder Strap This solid case comes with a shoulder strap to carry it around with ease. It also has a rotating kickstand for versatility. It's ideal for those who work on their tablets in rough environments. View on Amazon

Dteck Shockproof Case For Kids This shockproof case is aimed at children. It's available in 19 different colors for your kid to choose from and includes a shoulder strap for hassle-free mobility. View on Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Rugged This kickstand case offers 360º protection and features a rugged build. Thanks to its S Pen holder, you won't necessarily lose your stylus when you're on the go. View on Amazon

If I had to choose one of these kickstand cases for my Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, I would personally go for the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro. It’s not too bulky, but it’s also sturdy. It offers the protection I need for my tablet, and it doesn’t leave you with a depressed wallet. It’s perfect for those who depend on their devices for work and need them positioned accurately for several hours per day.

What’s so great about cases is that they’re both affordable and easy to switch. You can buy as many as you like and use various ones depending on your clothing, different occasions, and needs. They make your Galaxy Tab S8 Plus more stylish while protecting it and making it more practical to use on a daily basis.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the company's middle-range device from this year's flagship tablet lineup. It comes with an S Pen and optional 5G mobile data support. View on Samsung.com

Which of these kickstand cases are you going to buy for your new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus? Let us know in the comments section below.