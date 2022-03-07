These are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus rugged cases to buy in 2022

Samsung has finally revealed its latest lineup of flagship tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8 Series. This lineup includes the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Each of these three is aimed at a different type of person, depending on their budget and needs. If you’ve gone for the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, it’s a great idea to protect its shiny, new display with a screen protector. If you’re still contemplating the purchase, know that these are some of the best Android tablets you can buy right now. Covering your brand new Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with a rugged case diverts some potential damages when dropped or scratched. If you’d rather go for slimmer, more minimalistic ones, we also have compiled a list of the best cases out there.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro With Kickstand This rugged case offers 360º protection and a kickstand mode for viewing landscape content. Thanks to its S Pen holder, you won't necessarily lose your stylus when you're on the go. View on Amazon

SUPCASE UB Pro Series 360º Protection This case comes with a built-in screen protector, an S Pen holder, and a kickstand for landscape viewing. View on Amazon Promoted

ProCase Rugged Cover Shockproof This shockproof case comes with a shoulder strap to easily carry it around. It also has a rotating kickstand for versatility. It's ideal for those who work on their tablets in rough environments. View on Amazon

Poetic Revolution Case With S Pen Holder This case has an S Pen holder, a built-in screen protector, and a kickstand. It's available in three different colors to choose from. View on Amazon

FIEWESEY Hybrid Case Colorful This rugged case comes in four vibrant colors to choose from, including Blue and Pink. It offers a kickstand and an S Pen holder. View on Amazon

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Case Heavy Duty This case is relatively expensive but offers a solid, rugged build. It comes in two colors and offers a kickstand and an S Pen holder. View on Amazon

My personal favorite is the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro. It’s affordable, offers decent protection, and isn’t too hefty. I would buy it for when I’m taking my Galaxy Tab S8 Plus outdoors. In case I accidentally drop the tablet on asphalt, it will absorb some of the shock and spare it potential damages.

Cases not only offer protection, but they also allow you to switch the vibe of your brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. Considering there are endless colors, patterns, types, and qualities to choose from, you could buy several ones that match your different moods and occasions. It’ll make your premium device less mundane, in addition to protecting it from heavy scratches and deep cracks. The great thing about cases is that they’re usually affordable too. So for a small price you can dodge potential high expenses.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the middle-range tablet of the company's latest flagship lineup, featuring a 12.4-inch screen. View on Samsung

Which of these rugged cases will you be buying for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus? Let us know in the comments section below.