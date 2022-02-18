These are the Best Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Screen Protectors to buy in 2022

Samsung has finally released the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. It was revealed along with the rest of its lineup — the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. If you’ve decided to buy the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, it’s a wise idea to protect it with a case. There is a wide variety of types, colors, and styles to go for. This allows you to switch cases based on your outfit, occasion, or even mood. Another great idea would be getting a screen protector for it. It has a 12.4-inch display — scratches are very likely to start showing up after a while. It’s just a large display, so even if you’re careful with it, there’s a high chance it will get scratched without you noticing. To make the process slightly easier for you, we have prepared a list of the best screen protectors for the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Case-Friendly Spigen is known for its durable device accessories. This tempered glass screen protector is case-friendly, oleophobic, and easy to install.

BERSEM Paperfeel Screen Protector Paperfeel This screen protector from BERSEM feels like a paper. It's perfect for those who write or doodle a lot on their tablets.

Ringke Invisible Defender Glass Affordable This affordable, tempered glass screen protector from Ringke is case-friendly, made from high quality materials, and scratch-resistant.

TiMOVO 2 Pack Screen Protector 2-Pack This package comes with two matte screen protectors that have a paper feel to them. They're durable, easy to install, and wear-resistant.

TiMOVO Tempered Glass Screen Protector Hard This package from TiMOVO includes two hard tempered glass screen protectors, suitable for those who frequently get their displays scratched by sharp items.

MOBDIK Paperfeel Screen Protector Ultra Thin This package from MOBDIK comes with two ultra thin paperfeel screen protecters, suitable for heavy S Pen users.

If I had to choose one of these screen protectors for my personal use, I would totally go for the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It’s affordable, not too obvious (so it retains the original look of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus), and effective. It’ll protect the tablet’s screen from light scratches without being too apparent. Spigen also has a lot of goodwill on its name, so you can trust their products.

Cases and screen protectors should be bought along with every phone or tablet — in my personal opinion. Don’t wait for your device to get scratched or cracked to buy protection for it. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and neither cases nor screen protectors cost much. They’re accessories that only make sure your device isn’t as damaged if you drop it. And always remember that repairs can be relatively expensive nowadays. So why go through this when you can be precautions instead?

