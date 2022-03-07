These are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 rugged cases to buy in 2022

The wait is finally over — Samsung has released its latest lineup of flagship tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. They’re neat slabs of glass that will allow you to be productive on the go. If you plan to buy the Galaxy Tab S8, consider getting it a screen protector. Tablets can easily be scratched — no matter how careful you are with them — due to their large displays. Another wise idea would be to get a case. A single drop could shatter your new device, and servicing it won’t necessarily be affordable. It’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to these matters — a damaged, scratched, or cracked tablet will lose its premium feel and look worn out. For this reason, we have prepared for you a list of the best rugged cases for the Galaxy Tab S8.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro With Kickstand This quality case from Spigen offers both a kickstand and rugged protection. It also supports the S Pen, so you don't have to worry about carrying it separately.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro 360º Protection This solid case comes with a built-in screen protector, offering 360º protection for your tablet.

ProCase Rotating Cover Rotation This rugged case comes with a rotating kickstand and a shoulder strap. It's available in two colors and offers an S Pen holder, making it prefect for those who use their tablets on the go.

Fintie Tuatara Rugged Unibody Built-In Screen Protector This case offers 360º protection, thanks to its built-in screen protector. It has an S Pen holder as well, so you don't have to worry about that.

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Case Multi-Angle Viewing This heavy duty case comes with a kickstand and supports multi-angle viewing. It also has an S Pen holder for convenience.

Poetic Revolution Series Case Heavy Duty This heavily rugged case is available in Black, Blue, and Pink. It also has a built-in screen protector, making it ideal for rough environments.

If I had to buy one of these rugged cases for my Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, I would most definitely go for the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro. It is sturdy, shock-resistant, and doesn’t leave a hole in your pocket. This allows me to confidently take it outdoors to get tasks done on the go. I’m usually not the biggest fan of rugged cases because they tend to be hefty — for obvious reasons. Thankfully, though, it’s really easy and convenient to switch cases. This allows me to have a minimalistic, clear case when I’m indoors, and then I can switch to the rugged one when I want to go out. A rugged case will offer more protection in case the Galaxy Tab S8 gets dropped on a hard surf.

Which of these rugged cases are you going to buy for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S8? Let us know in the comments section below.