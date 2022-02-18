These are the Best Galaxy Tab S8 Screen Protectors to buy in 2022

Samsung has finally revealed its latest lineup of flagship tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. If you plan to buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, it’s important to get a case for it. This helps protect it from potential damages if an accident occurs. Another piece of advice would be grabbing a screen protector. The Galaxy Tab S8 has an 11-inch screen, and scratches can make it look less premium. Screen protectors can barely be visible, but they offer protection and higher scratch resistance. To make the process easier for you, we have prepared a list of the best screen protectors available right now for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. There’s a wide variety of them, so you can choose the one that works best for you.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Hard This tempered glass screen protector from Spigen comes with 9H hardness an auto-alignment tool for a hassle-free installation. View on Amazon

BERSEM Paperfeel Screen Protector Paperfeel This package from BERSEM comes with two paperfeel screen protectors. It's ideal for those who frequently use the S Pen. View on Amazon

MOBDIK Paperfeel Screen Protector Easy Installation This package comes with two matte screen protectors that are easy to install, anti-glare, anti-fingerprints, and extremely thin. View on Amazon

TiMOVO Tempered Glass Screen Protector Affordable This package includes two tempered glass screen protectors and has an affordable price tag. It's perfect for those on a limited budget. View on Amazon

SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector Scratch Resistant This bundle from SPARIN comes with two tempered glass screen protectors and an alignment frame for a hassle-free installation. View on Amazon

KCT Paperfeel Screen Protector Matte This package from KCT comes with two matte paperfeel screen protectors that are anti-glare, anti-bubbles, and scratch resistant. View on Amazon

If I had to choose one of these screen protectors for my Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, I would go for the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It is hard and affordable, so it provides scratch resistance without having to pay a fortune. And — generally speaking — I rarely get my displays scratched, so I don’t necessarily need something harder or thicker than that. It’s more of a better-safe-than-sorry precautionary measure for me.

Considering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has a relatively big display, it’s more likely to get scratched than a smaller device. Trust me, I’ve seen plenty of bruised screens, and they only steal the flagship look and feel of your tablet. You don’t have to choose a tempered glass protector — there are several thinner ones that will literally not affect your usage in any way. Additionally, there are protectors that come with additional functionalities, such as anti-spy privacy protectors.

Which of these screen protectors will you be buying for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.