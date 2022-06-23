These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Cases to buy in 2022

Samsung has finally revealed its latest lineup of flagship tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. If you plan to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — the highest-end device out of the three — it’s a wise idea to also get a screen protector. That’s because this tablet has a 14.6-inch display, so an accident could end up scratching or even cracking it. Once a screen is bruised, the premium look and feel fade away and the fresh device looks worn out. When it comes to expensive investments, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. And what’s safer than using just a screen protector is pairing that with a case. To make the selection process easier for you, we have compiled a list of the best cases for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Official

Samsung offers a few official cases for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. They come in Black and act as a kickstand for your high-end tablet.

Clear

Clear cases provide decent protection while also retaining the original design and feel of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. If you’re not a big fan of cases in general, you should definitely go for a clear one.

Rugged

Rugged cases provide the most solid kind of protection for your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. However, they come with a disadvantage — bulkiness. If you use your high-end Samsung tablet in rough environments, it’s a wise idea to sacrifice its look and feel for the sake of its unmatched protection.

Keyboard

Keyboard cases help you use your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as a PC replacement. So with a single accessory, you get both the extra functionality and protection for your premium Samsung tablet.

Kickstand

Kickstand cases allow you to erect your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on a flat surface. They’re perfect for those who use their premium tablets for viewing videos or simply don’t want to constantly hold them during usage.

What’s so great about cases is that not only do they offer solid protection, but they also make your device less uninteresting and mundane. If you get bored of your new tablet’s look, you can easily switch between different cases to express a different emotion or style — the possibilities are endless! Cases tend to be relatively affordable, too. As a result, you wouldn’t need to spend a fortune to build a modest collection of different types, colors, or brands. If you’ve got a close friend or a partner who’s using a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you could also borrow each other’s spare cases. This way you can even try other people’s styles and personally experience their unique tastes.

Which of these cases will you be buying for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.