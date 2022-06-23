These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Cases to buy in 2022
Samsung has finally revealed its latest lineup of flagship tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. If you plan to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — the highest-end device out of the three — it’s a wise idea to also get a screen protector. That’s because this tablet has a 14.6-inch display, so an accident could end up scratching or even cracking it. Once a screen is bruised, the premium look and feel fade away and the fresh device looks worn out. When it comes to expensive investments, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. And what’s safer than using just a screen protector is pairing that with a case. To make the selection process easier for you, we have compiled a list of the best cases for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
Navigate this article:
Official
Samsung offers a few official cases for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. They come in Black and act as a kickstand for your high-end tablet.
-
The official Samsung Book Cover offers a kickstand and basic 360º protection for your tablet. It's available in Black and costs only $99.
-
This official cover from Samsung has a kickstand for landscape viewing and comes with a ribbed build. The latter makes it especially resistant to shocks.
-
This official cover from Samsung adds five key features to your tablet. It offers protection, a kickstand, a trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and an S Pen holder.
Clear
Clear cases provide decent protection while also retaining the original design and feel of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. If you’re not a big fan of cases in general, you should definitely go for a clear one.
-
This hard cover from Ringke has a black shade. This makes it a unique, semi-transparent clear case. It offers an S Pen holder as well.
-
This anti-scratch case from Zeking has a soft build that makes it comfortable to hold, while protecting your premium tablet.
-
This ultra slim, clear case has a matte look to it. It is flexible, includes a lifetime warranty, and has a very affordable price tag.
If you believe clear cases are for you and you’d like to check even more options, make sure to take a look at our other dedicated collection.
Rugged
Rugged cases provide the most solid kind of protection for your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. However, they come with a disadvantage — bulkiness. If you use your high-end Samsung tablet in rough environments, it’s a wise idea to sacrifice its look and feel for the sake of its unmatched protection.
-
Looking for a rugged case that also has a kickstand and a shoulder strap? This one has got it all! It has a black body and offers three accent colors to choose from. It additionally features a hand belt for easy carrying.
-
This rugged case includes a built-in screen protector. It also has an S Pen holder and a kickstand. It's ideal for those who prefer safety and functionality over the form factor.
Promoted
-
This rugged case is similar to that of Miesherk. It includes a hand belt, shoulder strap, 360º rotation mechanism, and more. One of the most notable differences is the colorful builds it offers, including a rainbow-ish mix.
If you think rugged cases are what you’re looking for, check out our other dedicated list for this kind of case.
Keyboard
Keyboard cases help you use your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as a PC replacement. So with a single accessory, you get both the extra functionality and protection for your premium Samsung tablet.
-
This case has a detachable keyboard, thanks to the built-in magnets. This allows you to use it as a standard kickstand case as well.
-
This keyboard case is available in four colors to choose from and includes a built-in touchpad. Its keyboard is detachable, as well.
-
This keyboard case has a separate Bluetooth mouse included with it. It's ideal for those who want to use their Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as a PC replacement.
If you like the concept behind keyboard cases, go ahead and check our dedicated collection for this type of cover!
Kickstand
Kickstand cases allow you to erect your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on a flat surface. They’re perfect for those who use their premium tablets for viewing videos or simply don’t want to constantly hold them during usage.
-
This kickstand case supports the auto display sleep/wake feature. It has dual standing positions and an S Pen holder.
-
This smart kickstand case is available in twenty different colors and patterns and includes an S Pen holder.
-
This shockproof kickstand cover comes in five colors and supports the auto display sleep/wake feature.
If kickstand cases are what you’re looking for, we have a dedicated list full of them!
What’s so great about cases is that not only do they offer solid protection, but they also make your device less uninteresting and mundane. If you get bored of your new tablet’s look, you can easily switch between different cases to express a different emotion or style — the possibilities are endless! Cases tend to be relatively affordable, too. As a result, you wouldn’t need to spend a fortune to build a modest collection of different types, colors, or brands. If you’ve got a close friend or a partner who’s using a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you could also borrow each other’s spare cases. This way you can even try other people’s styles and personally experience their unique tastes.
Which of these cases will you be buying for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.