These are the Best Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Screen Protectors to buy in 2022

Samsung has finally released its latest lineup of flagship tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The third is the company’s highest-end model, featuring a 14.6-inch stunning display. If you plan to buy it, a very wise idea would be to buy a case for it. Considering its price starts at $1,099, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Repairs can cost a fortune, and cases are usually affordable. Another smart idea would be getting a screen protector. This flagship tablet has a large screen, and it’ll probably get scratched — even if you take good care of it. To make the choosing process easier for you, we have prepared a list of the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The compilation includes a wide variety of qualities and price tags, so you will likely find a suitable option.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Tempered Glass Spigen is known and trusted for its quality products. This tempered glass screen protector from the company is case-friendly and has an oleophobic coating, making it resistant to glare and fingerprints. View on Amazon

AACL Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-Pack This package from AACL comes with two tempered glass screen protectors and two cleaning and installation kits. It's perfect for those who don't usually get it right from the first try. It's ultra thin, with a thickness of 0.33 mm. View on Amazon

kwmobile Anti-Glare Plastic Screen Protector Affordable This package from kwmobile comes with two plastic screen protectors. They're anti-glare and easy to install. Most notably, they come with a very affordable price tag that you might not come across very often. View on Amazon

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-Year Warranty This tempered glass screen protector from Olixar comes with a two-year warranty. The company is confident that its product won't disappoint you and will provide the protection you expect it to. It's invisible and won't break any of your tablet's functionalities. View on Amazon

Orzero Tempered Glass Screen Protector Scratch Resistant This package from Orzero includes two tempered glass screen protectors. The company has a lifetime replacement policy, which hints at its confidence in its products' qualities. Thanks to its 9H hardness, your tablet will be protected from scratches caused by sharp objects. View on Amazon

Muellery Healingshield Screen Protector Anti-Glare This Muellery Healingshield screen protector is both anti-glare and anti-fingerprint, thanks to its matte film design. It is easy to install, offers low reflection, and provides notable resistance to scratches when in contact with sharp items. View on Amazon

If I personally had to choose one of these screen protectors for my Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, I would go for the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It doesn’t leave a hole in the pocket, protects the tablet’s large display from light scratches, and doesn’t look too obvious. I prefer the original look and feel of my devices, but adding layers of protection is essential. Friction with a basic object could leave behind a very noticeable bruise, and this only steals the premium feel of this high-end device. Both cases and screen protectors cost little — relatively speaking — but the protection they provide is invaluable.

Cases not only potentially dodge cracks if an accident happens. They also add personality to a device that could become mundane down the road. You can buy several cases that match your different outfits, occasions, and styles. The possibilities are endless!

