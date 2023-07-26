Samsung's flagship tablets have been among the best Android tablets for the last few years. But the company took things to a whole new level with the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup last year when it added a new overkill 'Ultra' model packed to the brim with top-of-the-line hardware. While the new Galaxy Tab S9 lineup is more of an iterative upgrade, it still has the potential to be among the year's best tablets, and you should consider picking up a Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, or Tab S9 Ultra, if you're in the market for a new large-screen Android device for work or entertainment.

Despite the performance upgrades on all three models and some extras on the base Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung hasn't bumped the prices of this year's models. But the Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets are still quite expensive, so you should utilize these deals to save some money on your purchase.

Best Galaxy Tab S9 deals

Samsung Get a free storage upgrade on Samsung's latest flagship tablet, up to $650 off with an eligible trade-in, and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim on pre-ordering the Galaxy Tab S9 through Samsung's website. $800 at Samsung

Best Galaxy Tab S9+ deals

Source: Samsung

Samsung Save up to $650 on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with an eligible trade-in, get a free storage upgrade, and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim on pre-ordering the tablet through Samsung's website. $1000 at Samsung

Verizon Grab the Verizon variant of the Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G for as little as $31.94 a month for 36 months at 0% APR, or $25 per month when you buy an eligible Android device with it. $1150 at Verizon

Best Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deals