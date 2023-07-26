Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Samsung's flagship tablets have been among the best Android tablets for the last few years. But the company took things to a whole new level with the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup last year when it added a new overkill 'Ultra' model packed to the brim with top-of-the-line hardware. While the new Galaxy Tab S9 lineup is more of an iterative upgrade, it still has the potential to be among the year's best tablets, and you should consider picking up a Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, or Tab S9 Ultra, if you're in the market for a new large-screen Android device for work or entertainment.

Despite the performance upgrades on all three models and some extras on the base Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung hasn't bumped the prices of this year's models. But the Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets are still quite expensive, so you should utilize these deals to save some money on your purchase.

Best Galaxy Tab S9 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 2
Blue Samsung logo on transparent background.
Samsung

Get a free storage upgrade on Samsung's latest flagship tablet, up to $650 off with an eligible trade-in, and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim on pre-ordering the Galaxy Tab S9 through Samsung's website.

$800 at Samsung

Best Galaxy Tab S9+ deals

two women watching a movie outdoors on the samsung galaxy tab s9 plus
Source: Samsung
Blue Samsung logo on transparent background.
Samsung

Save up to $650 on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with an eligible trade-in, get a free storage upgrade, and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim on pre-ordering the tablet through Samsung's website.

$1000 at Samsung
Verizon logo on transparent background.
Verizon

Grab the Verizon variant of the Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G for as little as $31.94 a month for 36 months at 0% APR, or $25 per month when you buy an eligible Android device with it.

$1150 at Verizon

Best Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deals

Samsung_Galaxy_Tab_S9_Ultra_Spen_pro_beige_graphite
Blue Samsung logo on transparent background.
Samsung

Pre-order Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and get a free storage upgrade, up to $650 off with an eligible trade-in, and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

$1200 at Samsung