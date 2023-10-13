Samsung just recently introduced an all-encompassing Galaxy FE line with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, and the Galaxy Buds FE. All of these try to offer great value for money by bringing flagship-level specs to a much more affordable price point, and because of this, they're all very tempting. So, say you're looking to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets — we're here to help with that. We've rounded up all the best deals and the best places to grab yourself one of these tablets as early as possible.

Samsung

Naturally, one of the best places to get any Samsung device is Samsung's own website, and it's no different this time around. As you'd expect, both the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are going for their MSRP, but Samsung often offers some great trade-in deals if you want to spend a little less. Additionally, during the launch period, you can get a free Smart Book Cover with either tablet, or choose to get a discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE or Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $450 $530 Save $80 Samsung's own website is one of the best places to buy the Galaxy Tab S9, since it's not only available at its usual price, but you can usually get some solid trade-in deals when buying a new model. $450 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ If you'd rather have the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, you can also find it on Samsung.com for its standard price. Again, trade-in deals can make a big difference here, so it's worth checking it out if you want to save. $600 at Samsung

Amazon

Amazon is the biggest marketplace in the world, and it's not just for electronics, but that's obviously a big part of it. Naturally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE family is available there, too, and it's one of the best places to buy any kind of device you want. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is no exception, and you can get either model in any color you want for the official MSRP. Amazon is also giving away a Smart Book Cover for free with either tablet as a launch offer, ttough you specifically have to select that configuration.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is available at Amazon in all of its official colors and at the official MSRP, making it a great place to buy one. Plus, you can get a free Smart Book Cover with it. $450 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ You can also opt for the larger and more impressive Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, which also comes in all the usual colors. Just like with the smaller model, you can get a Book Cover for free during the launch period, too. $600 at Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the largest electronics retailers in the United States, and if there's one place to find all kinds of tech, it's here. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ showed up on Best Buy even before Samsung's own website, and they're available for their standard pricing right now. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $449.99 for the Wi-Fi model, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ starts at $599.99, and both include a free Smart Book Cover included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with a 10.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and fairly high-end specs to give you a great experience. Best Buy is one of the best places to buy it, being available for MSRP. $450 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has a larger 12.4-inch display that makes it better for multitasking. Best Buy is selling it for its standard price of $699.99 for the Wi-Fi model. $700 at Best Buy

AT&T

If you're buying a tablet, there's a good chance you might want to connect it to a cellular network, and a great way to get that started is to buy said tablet directly from your carrier. Most U.S. carriers, including AT&T, are only selling the standard Galaxy Tab S9 FE, but this is probably the most interesting model anyway. This model comes with 5G support and costs $550. Of course, that's more expensive than the Wi-Fi models available at general retailers, but that's just the price of LTE. You can also pay in monthly installments of $15.28 per month for 36 months, or trade in a device to save some extra money.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is available in a 5G model so you can connect it to AT&T's network and use it from anywhere. It's only available in a 128GB model, and it costs $550 or $15.28 on a 36-month plan. $550 at AT&T

T-Mobile

Similarly, T-Mobile has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G variant available on its online storefront. The company is selling the 5G variant with 128GB of storage, and it costs $550, which is the official price for this model. However, you can save some money with an installment plan. Right now, T-Mobile is charging just $11.46 on a 24-month plan if you add a tablet line to your T-Mobile plan. That's essentially half the price, since you'd have to pay $22.92 per month without a new line.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE T-Mobile is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tb S9 FE 5G for its usual price of $550. However, you can get it on a 24-month plan, and T-Mobile is offering a 50% discount via bill credits if you add a new tablet line with your purchase. $550 at T-Mobile

Verizon

Like other countries, Verizon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G model with 128GB of storage, so you can use it on Verizon's network and stay connected from everywhere you go. It also costs $550 here, though you can pay for it in a 36-month plan of $12.49 per month, which is down from the usual $15.27 monthly fee, saving you $100 over the three-year plan.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G is available from Verizon, and you can get it for $550, or save $100 by buying it on a 36-month plan if you're upgrading or adding a new line. $550 at Verizon

B&H

Finally, you can also buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE family at B&H. Both the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are available at B&H for their usual price of $450 for the smaller model, or $600 for the larger one. They come in all the colors that are officially available, too. You also get a free Smart Book Cover with either one.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE You can also buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at B&H if you don't want to go with one of the bigger retailers. It comes in at the usual $450 price tag and you get a free Smart Book Cover with it. $450 at B&H

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ The larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is also available in all its usual colors and configurations on B&H. It starts at the usual $600, and you get a free Smart Book Cover with it, too. $600 at B&H

That gives you plenty of options for buying the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE family, so you can take your pick and get these fantastic new tablets. Samsung makes some of the best tablets on the market, and these really deliver a ton of value for what they offer. If you do end up buying one, you might want to check out the best cases and accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. We've also compiled a list specifically for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ accessories, too.