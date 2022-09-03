These are the Best Bands, Cases, and Screen Protectors for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 5 series brings a lot of improvements over the last year’s models to improve the overall user experience. The Galaxy Watch 5 checks a lot of the right boxes to become what is arguably the best Wear OS smartwatch on the market right now. But as seen in our Galaxy Watch 5 unboxing, the new smartwatch doesn’t come with a lot of goodies inside the retail box. In fact, Samsung doesn’t even provide additional bands for it, which is why we decided to round up some of the best bands and some other accessories you can buy for your Galaxy Watch 5. So here are the best bands, cases, and screen protectors you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — Band Size: All 20mm straps are compatible

Both variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 use 20mm straps. So the list of bands mentioned in this article will work for both 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 models. Notably, all of your favorite watch bands that you may have picked up for the Galaxy Watch 4 series watches will also work with the new models.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands

We’ve split the bands into different categories based on the material and styling to make it easier for you to find the right one. Be sure to look around and explore various options to find the best band that suits your style.

Simple Silicone and Rubber Bands

Let’s take a quick look at some of the simple silicone and rubber watch bands for the Galaxy Watch 5. These bands are perfect for everyday use and workouts.

Leather Bands

Leather bands are perfect for those who like to rock a sophisticated look with their watch. They may not be ideal for everyday use or workouts, but they give a classy look for professional purposes.

Classic brown leather strap
Black leather strap
GEAK Slim strap

Metallic bands

If you like pairing your smartwatch with a metallic band then we’ve got some solid options for you:

Milanese loop
Spigen metallic band
Metal band with diamonds

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 cases

Cases are great for adding some protection, especially if you want to avoid scuffing the metallic body, while also changing the look and feel of your watch. There’s no shortage of cases to choose from, but we’ve rounded up some of the best ones for your Galaxy Watch 5 below:

Note: The cases mentioned below are available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, so be sure to pick the one that fits your watch size.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors

Even though the Galaxy Watch 5 series comes with sapphire crystal on the display (that should make it more difficult to accidentally scratch), it still can be scratched. Buying a screen protector is a must if you want to add complete protection to your smartwatch, as you can just swap out the screen protector after a few months. A lot of manufacturers have made screen protectors for the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but these are the ones that we think are worth considering:

Note: The screen protectors mentioned below are available for both 40mm and 44mm sizes of the Galaxy Watch 5, so be sure to pick the right one by clicking the appropriate links.

Closing Thoughts

Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection. From good quality straps to high-end cases and screen protectors, we’ve added pretty everything you’d need to style and protect your Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the market to see if we can add more options to this collection. In the meantime, let us know which strap, case, or screen protector are you planning to buy for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 by dropping a line in the comments below.

