These are the Best Bands, Cases, and Screen Protectors for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 5 series brings a lot of improvements over the last year’s models to improve the overall user experience. The Galaxy Watch 5 checks a lot of the right boxes to become what is arguably the best Wear OS smartwatch on the market right now. But as seen in our Galaxy Watch 5 unboxing, the new smartwatch doesn’t come with a lot of goodies inside the retail box. In fact, Samsung doesn’t even provide additional bands for it, which is why we decided to round up some of the best bands and some other accessories you can buy for your Galaxy Watch 5. So here are the best bands, cases, and screen protectors you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — Band Size: All 20mm straps are compatible
Both variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 use 20mm straps. So the list of bands mentioned in this article will work for both 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 models. Notably, all of your favorite watch bands that you may have picked up for the Galaxy Watch 4 series watches will also work with the new models.
- Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands
- Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 cases
- Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands
We’ve split the bands into different categories based on the material and styling to make it easier for you to find the right one. Be sure to look around and explore various options to find the best band that suits your style.
Simple Silicone and Rubber Bands
Let’s take a quick look at some of the simple silicone and rubber watch bands for the Galaxy Watch 5. These bands are perfect for everyday use and workouts.
-
The official Galaxy Watch Sports band from Samsung is perfect for those who want to buy a simple-looking band for their watch as a backup band. As an official watch band from Samsung, it tends to be on the pricey side, but we think it's well worth the asking price in terms of the overall quality.
-
The Galaxy Watch Extreme sports band, as you can see, comes with a double-toothed design for a more secure fit. This is perfect for those with an extremely active lifestyle. It's available in both small/medium and medium/large sizes, and you also get to choose between a bunch of colors.
-
The Yeejok silicone band for the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a great option to consider if you don't want to spend a lot of money on a replacement band. These are available in a bunch of different colors and the reviews suggest they offer a comfortable fit at a relatively affordable price.
-
The Wristology rubber strap is perfect for everyday use. This particular strap is available in a bunch of different colors. It looks like a traditional strap and is very easy to use.
-
These straps for the Galaxy Watch 5, as you can see, have a dual-tone finish for a trendy look. You get two straps with each purchase, one of which also looks like the Nike band that you can get with the Apple Watch. These straps are available in a bunch of different colors to choose from, so be sure to look around.
-
If you're looking to buy a strap for your Galaxy Watch 5 or the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with some additional wrist support, then this one is for you. This strap, as you can see, is wider than usual and it also adds a very unique look to the watch on your wrist.
Leather Bands
Leather bands are perfect for those who like to rock a sophisticated look with their watch. They may not be ideal for everyday use or workouts, but they give a classy look for professional purposes.
-
This classic brown strap fits the perfect textbook description of a sophisticated leather strap. It also has white-colored stitches around the edges to make it look better than it already does.
-
If you want to switch things up and go for a different look, then consider picking up this black leather strap along with the brown one. This elegant strap looks clean and stealthy with matching black-colored stitches.
-
If you're tired of wearing the bulky leather straps and are looking to pick up something slim, then the GEAK slim leather bands are worth considering. This band, as you can see, is significantly slimmer than the traditional ones, and it also comes with a stainless steel buckle for a classy look.
Metallic bands
If you like pairing your smartwatch with a metallic band then we’ve got some solid options for you:
-
The metallic Milanese loop bands are extremely popular, so we think these are definitely worth picking up for your Galaxy watch 5. On top of giving a classy and formal look, the Milanese loop bands are also very easy to work with.
-
If you want a premium-looking strap, especially in black color, then the Spigen metallic strap is a good option to consider. You can also get it in gold and silver finishes if a black-colored metallic strap doesn't suit your style.
-
This rose gold metallic band for the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, as you can see, comes with studded diamonds. You can also get the metallic band in black, silver, and bright gold finishes.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 cases
Cases are great for adding some protection, especially if you want to avoid scuffing the metallic body, while also changing the look and feel of your watch. There’s no shortage of cases to choose from, but we’ve rounded up some of the best ones for your Galaxy Watch 5 below:
Best Galaxy Watch 5 cases
Note: The cases mentioned below are available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, so be sure to pick the one that fits your watch size.
-
The SUPCASE UB Pro is already one of our favorite cases here at XDA that we recommend for a lot of smartphones. It's a solid option to consider because it adds an additional layer of protection for those who have an active lifestyle. You can add a screen protector along with this for all-round protection for your new smartwatch.
-
The Caseology Vault is a great option to consider if you want a case that offers all-around protection. This case has precise cutouts for all the buttons, but it's only available in matte black color, so keep that in mind.
-
The Ringke Slim case is available to purchase in a bunch of different finishes, all of which offer a slim fit for your watch. This case comes with precise cutouts for all the buttons, and adds a basic layer of protection without adding too much bulk.
-
The Spigen Liquid Air Armor is also a popular pick among those who want to add a decent amount of protection to their Galaxy Watch 5 series watch. One of the best things about this particular case is that it comes with raised bezels to protect the display from accidental bumps.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors
Even though the Galaxy Watch 5 series comes with sapphire crystal on the display (that should make it more difficult to accidentally scratch), it still can be scratched. Buying a screen protector is a must if you want to add complete protection to your smartwatch, as you can just swap out the screen protector after a few months. A lot of manufacturers have made screen protectors for the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but these are the ones that we think are worth considering:
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors
Note: The screen protectors mentioned below are available for both 40mm and 44mm sizes of the Galaxy Watch 5, so be sure to pick the right one by clicking the appropriate links.
-
The Spigen Tempered glass screen protector is once again our top recommendation for the Galaxy Watch 5. This one's available for both 40mm as well as the 44mm variant of the watch, and they both come with an installation kit for easy installation.
-
The Kimilar screen protectors offer good protection for your Galaxy Watch 5 for a decent price. One of the best things about this particular screen protector is that you get both wet and dry wipes along with a suction cup to install the tempered glass screen protector.
-
This affordable case and screen protector combo is a great way to protect your Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch at a relatively low price. Each pack comes with five different colored cases, so you can switch things up based on your attire of the day.
Closing Thoughts
Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection. From good quality straps to high-end cases and screen protectors, we’ve added pretty everything you’d need to style and protect your Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the market to see if we can add more options to this collection. In the meantime, let us know which strap, case, or screen protector are you planning to buy for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 by dropping a line in the comments below.
